The Best President's Day Mattress Sales to Take Advantage of Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Although you hopefully have better things to do this President's Day than sit around celebrating all the old dudes who've sat in the Oval Office, you may want to consider taking some time over the 3-day weekend to buy a new bed. A whole bunch of top mattress brands are out there offering huge discounts, and while beds may not be all that sexy of a purchase, you owe it to yourself to treat yourself to a better slumber setup.
From Casper and Tuft & Needs, to Avocado, Layla Sleep, Nest Bedding, and more, there are serious deals to be had on mattresses of all sizes, and even on top-notch bedding.
Best President's Day Mattress Sales
-Purple: Get up to $350 off a mattress and sleep bundle - [Get it]
-Avocado: Get $200 off Green, Vegan, and Luxury Crib mattresses - [Use code FLAG200 at Avocado Green Mattress]
-Tuft and Needle: Get $175 off the Mint and Hybrid mattresses - [Get it]
-Puffy: Get $300 off a new mattress and a free king pillow - [Get it]
-Amerisleep: Get $250 off any new mattress - [Use code PRES250 at Amerisleep]
-Zoma Sleep: Get $150 any mattress and two free pillows - [Use code PRES150 at Zoma Sleep]
-Wayfair: Get up to 40% off select Sealy mattresses - [Get it]
-Leesa: Get up to $400 off select mattresses - [Get it]
-Brooklinen: The luxury bedding brand is offering 15% off site wide - [Get it]
-Idle Sleep: Get 30% off mattresses and two free pillows - [Get it]
-Casper: Get 15% off select mattress orders - [Get it]
-Allswell: Get 15% off mattresses and 20% off bedding - [Use code PREZ at Allswell Home]