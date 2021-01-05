Shopping Stock Up on Game Day Snacks With Fresh Pretzels Delivered Straight to Your Door Craving a piping hot homemade pretzel with all the necessary fixins? Goldbelly will ship the country's best straight to you.

While a bag of Snyder's Honey Mustard and Onion Pretzels hits the spot in a pinch, there's no competing with a deliciously warm and incredibly fresh homemade soft pretzel. You know, the type you'd pick up at the ball park or at the movies (if we could actually attend such venues at the moment). Fortunately, getting your hands on some of the best pretzels this side of Germany is quite easy. With a little help from Goldbelly, some of the country's premier pretzel purveyors will shipt their best-sellers straight to your door. So, next time you're jonesing for some pillowing knotted baked dough (and requisite dipping sauces), here are some spots to consider ordering from.

Milwaukee Pretzel Co.'s Bavarian Soft Pretzel Twists - 10 Pack $39 When it comes to a soft pretzel, you really can't go wrong with a classic, which is exactly what you'll get with this 10-pack from Milwaukee Pretzel Company. Each one of these traditional Bavarian-style twists measures 6 by 6 inches, and packs just the right amount of malty, tangy flavor. And while they're perfect on their own, you also have the option to add on a dipping sauce of your choice, either stone ground beer mustard or nacho cheese. $39 at Goldbelly

Sigmund's Pretzels Choose Your Own Soft Pretzels - 16 Pack $69 Looking for a multipack with some variety? This box from NYC's Sigmund's has you covered. In it, you can mix and match to get 16 large soft pretzels in the flavor of your choosing, whether that's plain, everything, garlic parsley, or truffle cheddar. And if you're feeling extra special, throw in a jar of Sigmund's Famous Whole Grain Mustard to go all-in on dipping. $69 at Goldbelly

Butterflake Bakery's Pretzel Challah - 3 Pack $50 What's better than freshly baked challah? Freshly backed pretzel challah, duh! Butterflake has been turning out its award-winning loaves in New Jersey for over 60 years, and now you can get it sent straight to your kitchen anywhere in the country. $50 at Goldbelly

Angelina's of Maryland's Crab Topped Pretzels - 3 pack $39 Pretzels and crab meat may not seem the obvious culinary couple, but you'll think otherwise after tasting one of these crap-topped delicacies from Angelina's. This pack includes three braided soft pretzels topped with rich and creamy crab dip, and each comes finished with cheddar cheese—all ready to bake and serve. $39 at Goldbelly

The Crispery's Pretzel Surprise Marshmallow Crispycakes - 4 Pack $39 For those who prefer their pretzels on the sweeter side, these "crispycakes" (think rice crispy treats, but even tastier) are layered with chocolate, caramel, and crunchy pretzels. $39 at Goldbelly

Truffle Cheddar Soft Pretzels from Sigmund's Pretzels - 12 Pack $59 Who says soft pretzels can't be fancy? These big guys are baked with cheddar cheese and coarsely ground black pepper, then finished with a truffle paté to give them a little luxurious oomph. And if you're looking for even more flavor, throw in a jar Sigmund's Famous Wholegrain Mustard for dipping. $59 at Goldbelly

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites from Milwakuee Pretzel Co. - 100 Pack $45 Though this 100-pack is designed to feed up to 10 people, we're certain you'll be able to put a good dent in it yourself. Just heat them up, and these soft bites are ready to eat and dip in your choice of two different dipping sauces: Nacho Cheese or Stone Ground Beer Mustard. $45 at Goldbelly