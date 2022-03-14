I’m a Chronically Bad Sleeper, and These Are the Products That Actually Help

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I can remember exactly two great sleeps in my adult life. The first was after I got my wisdom teeth removed, and I passed out as my dad was walking me from the car to the house. The second was when I traveled to northern Finland, after four connecting flights and a 10-hour layover in Helsinki. As for the other 8,000 or so nights? Not so good.

I’ve been a chronically bad sleeper for as long as I can remember. I experienced night terrors in elementary school, and the insomnia stuck around long after the nightmares themselves subsided. At my absolute best, I average about six hours of restless sleep per night; at my worst, I’ll stay up for 36 hours at a time for no apparent rhyme or reason.

I have tried just about every sleep remedy under the sun: I cut out caffeine. I bought white noise machines and essential oil diffusers. I did body scan meditations. I took Tylenol PM, Nyquil, Benadryl, magnesium, and melatonin—all to absolutely zero effect.

Luckily, things have improved slightly over the past couple of years. I still have bouts of insomnia every once in a while, but I usually manage to get at least a few hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. I chalk it up to three things: natural sleep aids that actually work, an extremely comfortable bed, and non-electronic distractions that help me relax once the sun goes down. (Oh, and lots of therapy.)

Below, I’m sharing some of the things that have helped me achieve relatively normal sleep recently. I’m by no means an expert, but I hope some of my past experiences can guide fellow insomnia sufferers to a bit of relief.

Natural Sleep Aids

I took prescription sleeping pills for a while in my 20s, and while they did an admittedly great job of knocking me out, I would spend the following day groggy and nodding off at my desk—and trying to wean off them was a miserable process. I try to stick to natural solutions these days.

My greatest sleep breakthrough was trying CBD for the first time back in November. I had always assumed CBD would fall into the “things that work for everyone else except for me” category, but I was desperate and decided to give it a try. I ordered the PM Chews from FAB CBD after reading some positive reviews, and they have been life-changing. I take one gummy when I’m ready for bed, and I start to feel sleepy within about 20 minutes—a gentle kind of sleepy that I assume normal people feel after being awake for 18 hours.

Having that reassurance that I probably will be able to fall asleep has given my nighttime routine a lot more meaning. I have found many things that help me relax, like sipping a cup of Sleepytime Extra tea from Celestial Seasonings. (I also like this K-Cup sampler from Twinings, because sometimes I’m too lazy for boiling and steeping.)

I installed an Aromatherapy Showerhead from Moen, which has a space for INLY capsules that infuse the water with essential oils like lavender and tea tree. I’ll then wash my face with the Calming Camomile Cleanser from St. Ives, and top it off with a few spritzes of Thayers Rose Petal Witch Hazel. It’s like a lovely little spa treatment every evening.