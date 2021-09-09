The PSL-Lover’s Guide to the Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Treats

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Get out your Ugg boots and infinity scarves: it’s pumpkin spice season. Every time September rolls around, we feel morally obligated to tell you that it is now time to infuse cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger into every breakfast, beverage, and baked good possible. Sure, the outside temperature is still caught somewhere between summer and fall, but we’re pretty sure you can manifest the onset of cooler weather with the perfect blend of autumnal spices.

Pumpkin spice is popular for a reason—don’t let the haters convince you otherwise. It’s comforting, it hits the right notes of sweet and spicy, and it perfectly embodies the cozy yet spooky spirit of fall. Of course, the classic vehicles for pumpkin spice are homemade pumpkin bread or the tried-and-true Pumpkin Spice Latte (affectionately, the PSL). But if you don’t feel like running to the grocery store for pumpkin pureé or Starbucks just isn’t your thing, you are by no means limited. In fact, small businesses online are leading the game when it comes to inventive and delicious pumpkin spice treats.

We’ve compiled a list of treats guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth with some autumnal flair. Whether you’re looking for themed party favors, unique Halloween giveaways for trick-or-treaters, or just a yummy afternoon snack, we’ve got you covered with options ranging from gummy candies to hot chocolate bombs. Read on to find the pumpkin spice treats you didn’t know you needed.