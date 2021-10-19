7 Reliable Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm All Winter Long
From lightweight packable coats to heavy duty getups that will stand up to harsh winter conditions, these top-rated bestsellers will keep you comfy.
Finding the perfect winter jacket can be time consuming and difficult, and that’s because there’s a lot to consider. There are myriad technical aspects to weigh before settling on the right one––it should be comfortable, durable, and most importantly keep you nice and warm when the temperature plummets. That’s why you’d be wise to go for a puffer jacket—a toasty cocoon that will seamlessly take you from day to day commutes to outdoor adventures all while ensuring you won’t be shivering even on the coldest days in February.
Whether you’re looking for a simple lightweight puffer coat or a bolder, heavy duty getup, we tracked down some of the bestselling and top-rated options you can buy right now on Amazon.
This jacket will keep you both feeling warm and looking good all winter long. Its design features a waterproof polyester fabric shell, thermal insulation, and a stand collar and hood to keep your neck and head properly covered Plus, it’s equipped with two waterproof chest and arm pockets, and a smooth zipper.
Looking for something extra versatile? Consider this three-in-one jacket that can take you from a walk in the park to a day on the slopes without skipping a beat. The two separate layers (a puffer and a waterproof shell) can be worn together or separately depending on your needs. It also boasts a detachable hood, adjustable drawstring, and full zip placket that prevents cold air from sneaking in.
This jacket won’t let unexpected rain or snow ruin your day. Beyond its ability to keep you warm courtesy of 700 fill power down, it’s also equipped with water resistant technology to keep you dry. Plus, it features a zip-off hood when you need just a little extra protection from the elements.
With a classic style, this durable jacket from Columbia boasts a water repellent shell made from Shadow Ripstop nylon, which makes it resistant from tearing and ripping. Meanwhile, its faux down interior offers maximum warmth and comfort you’ll appreciate after a long day spent out in the cold.
Protect yourself from the harsh winter weather with this incredible long coat that features an insulation of 700 fill power down and Down Defender technology that adds a water resistant treatment to ensure you stay warm even when you’re wet. It also boasts microfleece-lined pockets to keep your hands extra toasty.
If you’re headed somewhere chilly, this packable jacket is a solid travel companion. It folds into its own bag to make it easy to carry or pack away without compromising too much space. It also boasts a waterproof coating and robust construction, perfect for slight rain and snowy weather.
Last but not least is this eco friendly option from The North Face. Made with recycled materials, this jacket is made with a synthetic alternative to down and provides all-weather warmth. It also creates its own compact storage pouch by packing into the hand pocket, so it’s ready to tote along wherever you may be headed.