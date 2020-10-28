Shopping 7 Next-Level Quiche & Meat Pie Makers to Keep You Well Fed This Winter From pot pies and crab quiches, to sausage rolls and more, these spots bake hearty meals fresh to order, and will deliver them straight to your door.

In terms of comfort food, it's tough to beat a savory pie. It's one of those hearty, soul-warming dishes that somehow makes the fact that it's freezing (dare we say) snowy outside all the more bearable. Well, that, and some wine. But we digress. The point is, you're likely going to face down some flakey pot pie cravings in the month ahead, and we're here to help. To that end, we've pulled together a selection of savory pies and quiches from some of the premiere purveyors across the country, all of which will deliver their wares fresh to your doorstep via Goldbelly.

Goldbelly/Panbury's Double Crust Hand Pies

Panbury's Double Crust Hand Pies Price: $109 per 12-pack

What's better than a regular pie, you ask? How about one that fits comfortably in your hand? Atlanta's Panbury's specializes in savory hand pies (a nod to traditional British street food), and offers a selection of them with a twist of South African, Australian, and other international flavors. This pack gets you a dozen, and you have your pick from a number of flavor/filling options including Steak & Stout, Country Chicken, Southern Breakfast, Spinach & Feta, Pepper Steak, Cottage, Chicken & Mushroom, Veggie Thai, and Chicken and Bacon.

Goldbelly/Van Cleeve Seafood Co.

Chesapeake Blue Crab Pie from the Van Cleve Seafood Co. Price: $69

If you love crab and quiche, you're going to want a taste of this succulent Chesapeake Blue Crap Pie from Virginia's Van Cleve Seafood Co. Each one is packed with blue crab meat, cheese, and a special blend of seasonings baked with a signature flaky crust. And to top it all off, each one comes topped with a little crust cut-out in the shape of a crab.

Goldbelly/Hartley's Original Pork Pies

Hartley's Original Pork Pies 12-Pack Price: $99

If it's truly authentic English pork pies you're after, these are for you. Hartley's in Fall River, Massachusetts uses antique English equipment (and a recipe that's so secret it was never written down) to make these hearty pork pies. This pack gets you a dozen ready-to-bake 3.25-inch pies, and includes two bottles of pork gravy to top them with.

Goldbelly/Dangerously Delicious Pies

Chicken Pot Pie from Dangerously Delicious Pies Price: $79

This chicken pot pie from Baltimore's Dangerously Delicious Pies is stacked. Each one is handcrafted to order using locally sourced veggies (thinly sliced redskin potatoes, candied carrots, peas, corn, and fresh herbs), loaded with house-roasted chicken, and a perfect touch of cream, then wrapped in a tender flaky crust. Each 10-inch pie is meant to serve about eight people, but we have faith you can bring that number down a bit.

Goldbelly/Mrs. London's Bakery

Assorted Quiche 6-Pack from Mrs. London's Bakery Price: $79

Quiche is one of those rare dishes that is as delicious for breakfast as it is for lunch or dinner (or frankly, any time of day). And if you're looking to keep a stash of scrumptious quiche varieties at the ready this fall and winter, you'll want to snag this 6-pack from Mrs. London's Bakery in Saratoga Springs, New York. Each one gets you three each of its popular spinach/leek/gruyere and bacon/ham/gruyere 4-inch quiches.

Goldbelly/Bourke Street Bakery

Sausage Rolls & Beef Pies from Bourke Street Bakery Price: $149

Enjoy proper Australian treats at home with this pack of award-winning sausage rolls and beef pies from NYC's Bourke Street Bakery. In the pack, you'll get 6 beef pies, plus 6 sausage rolls (which are actually ground meat wrapped in puff pastry) in your choice of three different flavors/fillings: Pork & Fennel, Lamb, Almond, & Harissa, or Chickpea, Eggplant, Feta, and Mint.

Goldbelly/Centreville Pie Co.

Shepherd's Pie from Centerville Pie Co. Price: $69

Shepherd's pie may be a pretty easy thing to make, but somehow Cape Cod's Centerville Pie Co. has elevated it into an art. Each one is expertly crafted with seasoned ground beef sauteed with onions, topped with corn and creamy, buttery mashed potatoes, and then topped with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.