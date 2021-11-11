6 Top-Rated Compact Dining Table Sets to Make the Most Out of a Tiny Kitchen
From nook-friendly setups to multifunctional offerings, these space-saving sets from Amazon are a simple way to make any kitchen more comfortable.
For many of us living in big cities, finding an affordable apartment with a palatial eat-in kitchen is like searching for a unicorn. But, if you’re lucky enough to secure one with even a puff of extra square footage in or near the kitchen, a compact dining set is an easy upgrade that will make it feel extra special. There’s something luxurious about having a touchdown space to enjoy your coffee in the morning or take a break while you’re waiting for that Thanksgiving turkey to cook.
Of course, there are a whole world of dining sets to consider. But worry not, we’ve tracked down some of the best-rated and most popular options available on Amazon right now.
This set comes with a rectangular table and two square stools that are easy to squeeze neatly in a corner or even use in the middle of your kitchen as an island. It features a steel frame and durable medium density fiber board, so it’s sturdy and reliable (the table and stools can support up to 220 and 300 pounds, respectively).
Add an industrial vibe to your kitchen with this sturdy 5-piece set. It boasts a bar table and four stools made of high-quality fiber board with a melamine veneer, which ensures it’s both scratch resistant and waterproof.
Looking for something that will perfectly suit a tight corner? This compact setup fits the bill. It comes with an oval-shaped table and two high stools (with backrests!), that slide neatly underneath the table when you need extra space. Plus, the table’s equipped with a built-in storage rack for wine bottles or other essentials.
Create a bistro nook with this stunning three-piece pub set, which is particularly well-suited for corner placement. With a sleek design, the table measures three feet high and 23 inches in diameter, and each of its two sturdy stools can support up to 250 pounds.
This charming country style set includes a generously sized table and two benches on either side for accommodating up to four people comfortably. Made of pine, it can blend in with just about any decor or vibe. Also, as one reviewer added, “The table and the benches are extremely sturdy and don't wobble.”
This multifunctional bar table set is the perfect addition to a kitchen that needs some extra counter and storage space. The table allows for both stools to tuck under, and features built-in shelves on one end to beautifully display glassware or other items. Plus, many reviewers agree that it’s “easy to assemble and very sturdy.”