6 Heavy Duty Hiking Boots to Step Into Your Winter Adventures

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If you plan on hitting the trails this winter, you’ll need the appropriate gear to protect you from the snow, wind, and freezing temperatures. Beyond a sturdy jacket, a good hiking boot is a must to comfortably endure whatever weather you may encounter during your outdoor adventures.

A good winter hiking boot is one that’s not only well-insulated to keep your feet warm on the most bone-chilling days, but is also water resistant or waterproof, and equipped with a tread that allows for good traction on treacherous surfaces like ice. Of course, with so many to choose from, it can be tough to decide which is best. To help you out, we tracked down some of the most popular and top-rated options available on Amazon right now.

According to super-satisfied reviewers, these are the most sturdy, comfortable, and gripping winter boots worth considering.