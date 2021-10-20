6 Heavy Duty Hiking Boots to Step Into Your Winter Adventures
We tracked down some of the highest-rated and bestselling options from brands like Keen, Nortiv, Xpeti, and Columbia.
If you plan on hitting the trails this winter, you’ll need the appropriate gear to protect you from the snow, wind, and freezing temperatures. Beyond a sturdy jacket, a good hiking boot is a must to comfortably endure whatever weather you may encounter during your outdoor adventures.
A good winter hiking boot is one that’s not only well-insulated to keep your feet warm on the most bone-chilling days, but is also water resistant or waterproof, and equipped with a tread that allows for good traction on treacherous surfaces like ice. Of course, with so many to choose from, it can be tough to decide which is best. To help you out, we tracked down some of the most popular and top-rated options available on Amazon right now.
According to super-satisfied reviewers, these are the most sturdy, comfortable, and gripping winter boots worth considering.
Reviewers agree that these boots are comfortable, have the perfect grip, and do an excellent job at keeping your feet dry and warm. “Took these straight from the box on a four day hunt going through extremely rocky steep terrain, in several inches of snow and frigid wind. I could not have asked for better performance. My feet were warm and dry and still remain blister free.” They’re also not as chunky as other hiking boots, which provides both a lightweight feel and better on-trail agility.
With nearly 4,000 mostly positive reviews, these boots promise to take you through your hike without breaking a sweat under your puffer jacket. “I struggled with a good fit in other brands of hiking shoes; however, the Keen boots fit perfectly without any hot spots, foot numbness, or bruising. The lacing design works well to keep the toe box loose while allowing me to tighten the boot at the ankle,” one reviewer says. Others also pointed out that there’s no need to break them in and they’re breathable but also waterproof.
Designed with a soft suede leather material, these hiking boots offer comfort and durability you need if you’re spending a long time on the trail. It boasts a rubber sole that promises stability and slip- and abrasion-resistance—perfect for a variety of outdoor terrains and conditions. One reviewer added that they “fit nicely, feel very comfortable, and also don’t feel heavy as you would imagine."
These boots boast a sleek design that doesn’t skimp on technical performance. They’re made of artificial leather that is water resistant and feature a faux fur interior to keep your feet extra warm and a rubber outsole that provides long lasting support and grip. “I’ve been hiking on a lot of rough granite, and in the rain, recently, and these boots are holding up like troopers,” explained one satisfied reviewer.
A favorite amongst enthusiastic reviewers, these Merrell boots will take you from a casual trail walk to week-long backpacking treks. They boast durable leathers, a supportive footbed, and Vibram traction for comfort and stability. One of the reviewers who awarded these five stars added that “They are sturdy and honestly they give me an incredible amount of confidence with every step. I don't fear another twisted ankle any more. Plus, they are lightweight and very comfortable.” However, some customers noted that while they’re water resistant they’re not completely waterproof.
These boots bring both style and functionality to your winter hikes. They feature seam-sealed construction combined with a lightweight midsole, together offering long-lasting comfort with superior cushioning and grip. Plus, reviewers agree that these are fully waterproof. “Feet stay completely dry. It's like magic!” one added, while another said that they’re “extremely lightweight and require almost no breaking in.”