Reliably Warm Jackets That Will Keep You from Freezing Your Butt off This Winter

One of the more annoying things about cold weather is how abruptly it arrives. One day, it’s a lovely 55 degrees and then—BOOM—we’re suddenly in the 20s. If you’re a person who hates being cold (hey, it’s me!), it’s better to be fully prepared sooner rather than later with a go-to winter jacket that will keep you cozy and warm all season long.

If the plethora of outerwear options out there has you dizzy, worry not! We tracked down some of the highest rated and bestselling winter-ready jackets to shop right now on Amazon. From great layering getups to heavy duty, weatherproof options, keep scrolling to scope out our picks.