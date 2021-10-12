Reliably Warm Jackets That Will Keep You from Freezing Your Butt off This Winter
These top-notch options will keep you toasty and stylish all season long.
One of the more annoying things about cold weather is how abruptly it arrives. One day, it’s a lovely 55 degrees and then—BOOM—we’re suddenly in the 20s. If you’re a person who hates being cold (hey, it’s me!), it’s better to be fully prepared sooner rather than later with a go-to winter jacket that will keep you cozy and warm all season long.
If the plethora of outerwear options out there has you dizzy, worry not! We tracked down some of the highest rated and bestselling winter-ready jackets to shop right now on Amazon. From great layering getups to heavy duty, weatherproof options, keep scrolling to scope out our picks.
This heavy duty jacket will take you from the city to the mountains without skipping a beat. It boasts an insulation technology that will keep you warm without the bulk, reflective webbing for nighttime visibility, a microfleece removable hood, hand warmer pockets, and extra pockets on the chest and sleeves to stash whatever you need. Reviewers agree that this jacket keeps them warm (and looking good) even in the coldest temps. “This is the most awesome jacket that I have ever had in my life!!! It looks 100 times better in person than it does in the pictures,” one added.
Finding a down jacket that is both warm and easy to pair with any attire can be tricky, but Eddie Bauer figured it out. This ultralight and versatile piece can be easily packed up without consuming a suitcase, which makes it perfect for travelers. It features two secure zip-side hand pockets and an interior pocket to carry your essentials, elastic-bound cuffs and a hemmed waist to minimize heat loss, and a higher neck collar for extra warmth.
This popular jacket has 19,000 mostly positive reviews filled with raves from customers about how warm it is. It’s insulated with a layer of thick duck down and features, and offers a wind-proof and water-resistant shell, big hood, and six pockets that are spacious enough to fit your phone, wallet, and other small essentials. “I have had every expensive brand name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!!” said one reviewer.
Looking for a more affordable option? Consider this one from Amazon Essentials. With a minimal look and weather resistant materials, this jacket is great for layering, whether you’re doing so underneath, or looking for added warmth beneath a bulkier jacket. Plus, it’s lightweight and easily packable.
If you’re looking for something that will serve you well out on the trails mid-winter, this one for Wantdo is a great option. It not only does a great job protecting you from getting soaked underneath, but it also boasts exceptional thermal insulation and a soft fleece lining, which provides an additional (and important) layer of warmth on super cold days.
This down jacket comes with a handy pouch to conveniently pack or carry it around, making it the perfect companion for any excursion. Rain or snow, you can trust it to keep you dry with its waterproof coating, plus it features two zippered and two interior pockets.
Carhartt is known for its exceedingly sturdy, durable workwear that lasts a lifetime, and this jacket offers exactly that. With a classic design, it boasts a heavy duty zipper, drawstring hood, split kangaroo pocket at the front, rib-knit cuffs and waistband, and quilted lining in the body to keep you comfortable and warm.