Shopping Cozy Cabins Around the Country That Are Perfect for a Relaxing Winter Getaway Looking for a safe hideaway to decamp to and recharge? These remote retreats are calling your name.

Airbnb

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Something funny happens when you're cooped up at home for the greater part of a year, and advised specifically not to travel. All you can think about is fleeing where you are for somewhere with more open air and wide open spaces. In short, you earn a greater appreciation for being in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by nature. This winter, many of us will be itching to escape our confines for someplace new. Different. Far away. And while it may be a bit early to partake in a "normal" vacation for now, there are plenty of cozy cabins across the country that would make for a rejuvenating change of pace and scenery—if only for a night or two. To help inspire you to find the ideal remote retreat, we've pulled together a variety of excellent options across the country you can book right now on Airbnb.

Airbnb

A Secluded Cabin With Vintage Touches Near Nashville Goodlettsville, Tennessee

4 guests, $151 per night

Just a short drive from Nashville, this gorgeously newly constructed open-plan cabin is made from reclaimed materials, and is nestled in a lovely patch of forest, giving you the feeling that you're in the heart of the wilderness thanks in large part to its 180-degree views of nature through the windows.

Just a short drive from Nashville, this gorgeously newly constructed open-plan cabin is made from reclaimed materials, and is nestled in a lovely patch of forest, giving you the feeling that you're in the heart of the wilderness thanks in large part to its 180-degree views of nature through the windows.

What guests say: "It's a rare thing when someone's artistic aesthetic meshes perfectly with nature but this home seamlessly blends into the epic wild surroundings. From the amazing drive up to the house (drive slow to see deer and turkeys) to the incredible wrap around deck with a raw view of a beautiful forest, to the amazing attention to detail even with duct works and light switches, there is nothing that doesn't just work here. This is a special place and we are all very lucky to have a chance to reconnect and unwind here."

Airbnb

A Mid-Century Modern A-Frame in the Hudson Valley Red Hook New York

6 guests, $354 per night

Situated on six acres of untouched lane in the Hudson Valley, this stunning A-frame cabin (built in 1968) is the perfect place to catch some calm away from it all. Inside, you'll get sweeping views of nature through floor-to-ceiling windows, and enjoy the comforts of gorgeous Danish furniture and mid-Century design.

Situated on six acres of untouched lane in the Hudson Valley, this stunning A-frame cabin (built in 1968) is the perfect place to catch some calm away from it all. Inside, you'll get sweeping views of nature through floor-to-ceiling windows, and enjoy the comforts of gorgeous Danish furniture and mid-Century design.

What guests say: "This was the coolest Airbnb house I've ever stayed in, hands down. The house itself is stunning -- the A-Frame is so cozy and unique! -- and the style of the furniture and decor go perfectly. It also comes with every amenity you could want for a cabin retreat, down to s'mores ingredients and a Kitchen Aid mixer. We felt really comfortable and at home, and can't wait to come back!"

Airbnb

A Picturesque Lodge in the Colorado Wilderness Gypsum, Colorado

8 guests, $450 per night

If watching the sun rise in peace is your idea of heaven, this handcrafted custom log home is the perfect retreat for you. It's tucked away at 9,000 feet in the expansive Flat Tops National Forest, and has everything you need to kick back and recharge, from gallery windows and front and back porches to look out into the Aspen forest and watch the tremendous wildlife, to lovely, cozy furnishings throughout that are perfect for nuzzling and lounging.

If watching the sun rise in peace is your idea of heaven, this handcrafted custom log home is the perfect retreat for you. It's tucked away at 9,000 feet in the expansive Flat Tops National Forest, and has everything you need to kick back and recharge, from gallery windows and front and back porches to look out into the Aspen forest and watch the tremendous wildlife, to lovely, cozy furnishings throughout that are perfect for nuzzling and lounging.

What guests say: "The perfect mountain get away! Such a gorgeous, secluded location, with stunning views and surrounded by the most majestic aspens! I enjoyed epic sunrises every morning from the front patio and beautiful sunsets through the aspens on the back porch. The cabin itself is so artfully decorated. You feel like you're on a western movie set but with all the plush amenities you could ever hope for! I spent half my time in that copper tub!! Definitely one of my most memorable Airbnb experiences I've ever had. I highly, highly recommend!!"

Airbnb

An A-Frame Cabin in the Washington Woods Skykomish, Washington

4 guests, $312 per night

Perfect if you're looking to hit the slopes or head out for a beautiful hike, Sky Haus is the ultimate wooded retreat complete with a cozy loft (with four beds), a gas fireplace, and a hot tub outside where you can relax in the evenings with a nice warm cocktail.

Perfect if you're looking to hit the slopes or head out for a beautiful hike, Sky Haus is the ultimate wooded retreat complete with a cozy loft (with four beds), a gas fireplace, and a hot tub outside where you can relax in the evenings with a nice warm cocktail.

What guests say: "What a special place, the cabins are picturesque and look lovely and inviting with the lights outside. It was a real treat to relax in the hot tub after hiking that afternoon and cozy up next to a fire while watching scary movies. The kitchen was stocked with everything we needed and more, and the beds were super comfy! Tom was communicative through the check-in process and made sure we were all set. Wish we could have stayed more than one night!"

Airbnb

A Tennessee Cabin With a Hot Tub & Mountain Views Sevierville, Tennessee

6 guests, $244 per night

If you're looking to get away with your COVID pod, this two story cabin makes for a great and spacious home base. Apart from the stunning, sweeping views of the Smokey Mountains, the second floor houses a gorgeous wood-accented game room with a full sized billiards table, and a hot tub to relax in after a long day of...lounging.

If you're looking to get away with your COVID pod, this two story cabin makes for a great and spacious home base. Apart from the stunning, sweeping views of the Smokey Mountains, the second floor houses a gorgeous wood-accented game room with a full sized billiards table, and a hot tub to relax in after a long day of...lounging.

What guests say: "What a view! Absolutely stunning, I've never seen a sunrise as beautiful in my life. The hot tub was huge and phenomenal on a cold December night. By far the easiest checkin that I've ever had, every AirBNB should follow suit. An amazing stay and excited to come back."

Airbnb

A Modern Vermont Cabin Near 2 Ski Mountains Wardsboro, Vermont

7 guests, $386 per night

Just 10 minutes from Mount Snow, and 20 minutes from Stratton Mountain, this cabin in a small woodsy neighborhood in Vermont is the ultimate spot to kick back and hike, ski, or simply chill out away from the city with friends. It's particularly great if you're looking for something a bit more sophisticated than your typical rustic cabin, courtesy of an elevated mid-Century vibe and furnishings.

Just 10 minutes from Mount Snow, and 20 minutes from Stratton Mountain, this cabin in a small woodsy neighborhood in Vermont is the ultimate spot to kick back and hike, ski, or simply chill out away from the city with friends. It's particularly great if you're looking for something a bit more sophisticated than your typical rustic cabin, courtesy of an elevated mid-Century vibe and furnishings.

What guests say: "We had such a wonderful stay at this cabin. It was really well stocked with all the things you'd need for a stay, and it was the perfect place for a mini Fall break. The whole place was thoughtfully decorated, and so very cozy in front of both the firepit and fireplace. The location was perfect, just the right distance away from both hiking trails and grocery stores, while still feeling pretty remote. Would definitely recommend."

Airbnb

A Wooded New Hampshire Cabin With a Hot Tub & 2 Fireplaces Jackson, New Hampshire

9 guests, $259 per night

On the hunt for somewhere private with easy access to hiking trails and idyllic nearby towns? This 3-level cabin should be on your radar. With room for 9 guests, you'll get full roam of several lounge areas (with great views of the Presidential Range), plus two different fireplaces, a fully equipped kitchen, several bedrooms/sleeping areas, and a convenient walk-out backyard with a very inviting hot tub—all surrounded by a national forest.

On the hunt for somewhere private with easy access to hiking trails and idyllic nearby towns? This 3-level cabin should be on your radar. With room for 9 guests, you'll get full roam of several lounge areas (with great views of the Presidential Range), plus two different fireplaces, a fully equipped kitchen, several bedrooms/sleeping areas, and a convenient walk-out backyard with a very inviting hot tub—all surrounded by a national forest.

What guests say: "Beautiful space and surrounding area. We loved our stay in the cabin. It was just the two of us this time but there would be plenty of room for more guests. Especially loved the easy to operate fireplaces that made the place cozy."

Airbnb

A Four-Season Lakefront Escape in Idaho Sandpoint, Idaho

4 guests, $190 per night

Tucked away on 4.5 private acres, this lakefront retreat (dubbed "Le Petite Bijou") is a tranquil escape with unparalleled views of Lake Pend Oreille and Schweitzer Mountain. Inside you get 727 square feet of well appointed living space (complete with stunningly large windows), while outside you have access to a fire pit, and even a "bunk house" porch with a swinging day bed, and a private boat dock on the lake—all of which have prime front-row seats for stunning sunsets.

Tucked away on 4.5 private acres, this lakefront retreat (dubbed "Le Petite Bijou") is a tranquil escape with unparalleled views of Lake Pend Oreille and Schweitzer Mountain. Inside you get 727 square feet of well appointed living space (complete with stunningly large windows), while outside you have access to a fire pit, and even a "bunk house" porch with a swinging day bed, and a private boat dock on the lake—all of which have prime front-row seats for stunning sunsets.

What guests say: "This is truly a very special place! Do yourself a favor and book this beautiful cabin. Tucked into the woods on the lake with amazing sunrise and sunsets. The cabin, grounds and views are beyond amazing. The kitchen was stocked with everything we needed to prepare breakfast and dinners. The shower is amazing with a gorgeous view of the lake and mountains. The bed was very warm and cozy. We hiked in Idaho and Montana during our 6 days/5 nights so no tv/wifi was honestly a gift. I actually got sad when we left because it was so special. I can not wait to book again and again. Thank you Dave and Lee!"

Airbnb

The Hawks Ridge Cabin in Rural Missouri Saint James, Missouri

6 guests, $200 per night

Just 3 miles from Maramec Springs State Park, this brand new custom 1.5 story cabin is situated on 14 private wooded acres, and all the comfortable trappings you'd want in a country getaway: a gorgeous kitchen, comfy seating areas, fireplace, large 4K flatscreen, and a fire pit.

Just 3 miles from Maramec Springs State Park, this brand new custom 1.5 story cabin is situated on 14 private wooded acres, and all the comfortable trappings you'd want in a country getaway: a gorgeous kitchen, comfy seating areas, fireplace, large 4K flatscreen, and a fire pit.

What guests say: "Hawks Ridge Cabin is a fancy new house with a cabin feel. Spacious, open and cozily decorated. It was a perfect weekend escape for our family. This is the second time we've stayed at Hawks Ridge. Last time we went floating down the Huzzah River. This time we played indoor and outdoor games, enjoyed the fire pit, went to Meramec Springs and watched the sunset from the bluffs which are a couple minute hike from the cabin. LOVE this woodsy experience with all of the amenities. We will be back."

Airbnb

A Slope-Side Cabin in Big Bear With a Fire Pit & Hot Tub Big Bear, California

4 guests, $345 per night

It may not be huge, but this Big Bear cabin is nonetheless a wonderfully relaxing place to call home for a few days. It's been completely renovated with modern amenities without erasing the rustic cabin charm that makes it special. You're steps from the slopes (and the lake), plus there's also a sprawling wraparound deck, outdoor hot tub, and BBQ pit.

It may not be huge, but this Big Bear cabin is nonetheless a wonderfully relaxing place to call home for a few days. It's been completely renovated with modern amenities without erasing the rustic cabin charm that makes it special. You're steps from the slopes (and the lake), plus there's also a sprawling wraparound deck, outdoor hot tub, and BBQ pit.

What guests say: "Really a special place. Just as gorgeous as the pictures show. The kitchen was a pleasure to use. All the appliances are top notch and there is a full array of all the tools you might need. Baking sheets, bowls, pots, pans and the rest. There's a top of the line very big (60? 70 inches?) flat screen TV to watch movies on. The deck is fantastic and super relaxing. It was super quiet as well. We haven't heard one noise that didn't come from nature in 2 days. The wifi is fast, the hot tub works great. Really hard to find a fault."

Airbnb

A Beachfront Haven in North Fork Riverhead, New York

5 guests, $600 per night

The North Fork of Long Island may not exactly have "cabin in the woods" vibes, but that doesn't diminish the fact that this place is a serene and peaceful getaway. Washed in white, it's the ideal spot for anyone who finds peace on the ocean, particularly since you can walk straight out of the living/kitchen area to the deck, and out onto a private beach path.

The North Fork of Long Island may not exactly have "cabin in the woods" vibes, but that doesn't diminish the fact that this place is a serene and peaceful getaway. Washed in white, it's the ideal spot for anyone who finds peace on the ocean, particularly since you can walk straight out of the living/kitchen area to the deck, and out onto a private beach path.

What guests say: "WHAT A GEM!!! I cannot say enough wonderful things about this perfect beach cottage! From the moment you see the stunning views of the ocean, to hearing the waves crashing on the beach, to the beautifully designed cottage (smartly designed too!), exceptionally cleaned by my OCD standards, to the great location that's extremely private yet so close to so many beaches & towns, to the absolute best shower of your life -- the hot water pressure on a chilly night felt AMAZING after walking on the beach. The home was well stocked with all of the necessities you could need no matter what season you stay."

Airbnb

An Upscale Cottage in the Heart of Maine Pownal, Maine

4 guests, $229 per night

If you prefer your cottagecore vibes a bit more upscale, we recommend decamping to this gorgeous modern cabin in the woods of Maine, where you can de-stress luxuriously in nature. Inside, you'll find exposed wood beams and exposed wood walls alongside top-of-the-line appliances and cozy seating areas—where you'll want to relax after a long day of hiking and/or visiting the L.L. Bean flagship store (which is a short 15 minute drive away).

If you prefer your cottagecore vibes a bit more upscale, we recommend decamping to this gorgeous modern cabin in the woods of Maine, where you can de-stress luxuriously in nature. Inside, you'll find exposed wood beams and exposed wood walls alongside top-of-the-line appliances and cozy seating areas—where you'll want to relax after a long day of hiking and/or visiting the L.L. Bean flagship store (which is a short 15 minute drive away).

What guests say: "A couple of days at Vianna's home is exactly what I needed after months of no travel. The place was exceptionally clean. I loved the finishes and decor - it was warm and cosy, perfect for early Fall in Maine. It's well located and close to Portland - a great plus for picking up take out and groceries. I wish I could have stayed longer. I will definitely be back!"

Airbnb

A Relaxing A-Frame Cabin in Rural Pennsylvania Henryville, Pennsylvania

6 guests, $446 per night

Smack dab in the middle of the Poconos, this charming A-Frame is just a few minutes from Camelback mountain, making it an ideal home base if you're hoping to hit the slopes. However, it's a great place if you're simply looking to chill in the country for a bit, complete with a spiral staircase, mezzanine catwalk, and even a special lofted "floor net" lounge area idea for reading and/or napping. Plus, in back, you also have access to a lovely little fire pit area and a hot tub.

Smack dab in the middle of the Poconos, this charming A-Frame is just a few minutes from Camelback mountain, making it an ideal home base if you're hoping to hit the slopes. However, it's a great place if you're simply looking to chill in the country for a bit, complete with a spiral staircase, mezzanine catwalk, and even a special lofted "floor net" lounge area idea for reading and/or napping. Plus, in back, you also have access to a lovely little fire pit area and a hot tub.

What guests say: "The Alpine A Frame was the perfect place to spend a few days unwinding! We had rainy weather, but that didn't stop us from enjoying the hot tub. It was lovely to spend hours reading by the fire and in the lofted hammock. The cabin is stylish but also homey with everything you need for a comfortable stay and nothing you don't."