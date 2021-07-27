Ditch Single-Use Plastic with These Sustainable (and Beloved) Food Storage Containers
A reliable roster of reusable food containers is a must, both for your organizational sanity and the planet.
There are two kinds of people in this world: those who meal prep and those who don’t.
Actually, there are lots of different kinds of people in this world, many of whom have far more distinguishing features than their affinity for lunchbox packing. That said, the meal prep clause is a divisive one—and whether or not you’re declaratively in favor, there’s still a lesson to be gleaned from the whole “food for later” ethos. Namely: Tupperware.
Naturally, we’re all familiar with the utter misery that is searching for a container’s proper lid in whichever Chaotic Evil kitchen cabinet houses the most ambiguous contents (how is it possible that your lid-to-vessel ratio is so disproportionate???). But whether your fridge is stuffed with leftover Greek takeout, several hundred loaves of banana bread, or a cornucopia of fresh produce from your own personal garden, a reliable roster of food containers is certainly a prerequisite—if you’d like to keep your kitchen from lapsing into a rot-filled, potentially radioactive hub.
Fortunately, we can help: Ahead, we’re rounding up our absolute favorite reusable food storage options on Amazon—so you can do something sustainable for the planet, all while circumventing the whole which-lid-goes-with-which-vessel debacle.
So you thought your food storage options were limited to sealable geometric containers? Well, perhaps it’s time you considered some even broader possibilities—like these Stasher reusable sandwich baggies. In lieu of your standard Zip-Loc, these freezer-friendly, sustainable, dishwasher-safe bags are a must in any kitchen.
We’ve already addressed the whole lid-container conundrum. Somehow, none of your lids fit on your vessels?? Alas, we’re not here to explain the mysteries of the universe. We are here to recommend you invest in a set of Rubbermaid containers. These guys have lids that snap into the bottoms of each container, all of which can be stacked so you’ll never again find yourself searching.
For folks who wish to exude a hyperbolic sense of competence, there are few more impressive things than keeping dry goods in labeled glass vessels (rather than the boxes said ingredients came in). So go ahead and impress newcomers with these airtight, clamp-seal acrylic canisters.
If there’s anything you ought to be stringent about preserving, it’s likely your produce. How much arugula has wilted in the back of your fridge?? Be honest.
So, for the future health of your vegetables, keep things fresh and green (or, you know, whatever color is appropriate) in these specialty produce storage containers with FreshVent technology designed to regulate airflow.
If you’re planning on schlepping your lunch to work—or bringing any food anywhere outside of your home—this vacuum-insulated, double-walled stainless steel tumbler is a bit of a god-send. For one, it’s all but guaranteed that whatever you’ve stashed will not spill into your bag (thus ruining both your day and potentially your laptop), but also the thing is designed to keep things hot or cold for up to seven hours, which will certainly elevate your lunchtime experience.
If you’re looking for more bang for your buck, this 9-piece set of Rubbermaid containers covers all the bases for just about $20. And each vessel is made with non-toxic, BPA-free plastic, so the whole set can handle the freezer, the dishwasher, and probably your homemade gazpacho.
For your messiest food storage needs, these clear, lock-and-seal containers are the gold standard. Designed with a patented, hollow silicone seal system, they’re famously spill resistant—which means soup, gravy, you name it, remains safely preserved.
If storing your tupperware is as much of an inconvenience as storing your leftovers seems to be, look no further than this fun nesting container set from Joseph Joseph. These five lidded containers, all in a fun array of colors (which are key for matching lids and bodies), slide neatly into one another—so you can finally do away with your Chaos Cabinet.
Odds are just about anything you’re storing in your fridge will keep better if properly sealed. But who has room for 27 bulky containers? For your smaller storage needs (think: fresh herbs, sliced onion, baby carrots, and so on), these baggies will keep things fresh without requiring you to do away with another disposable baggy—or the entirety of your refrigerator real estate.