Ditch Single-Use Plastic with These Durable, Affordable, and Reusable Grocery Bags
These reusable bags will help you reduce your carbon footprint—and look good doing it.
As we all know, grocery shopping can be a special kind of hell. Your work day is over and you just want to get home and eat and hang out with your dog. Instead, you’re confronted with confusing aisles and hordes of folks who are all seemingly, and specifically, in your way.
While I can’t solve all the food-shopping ills of the world, I do know that you can make your jaunt to the market a little more enjoyable with some nice reusable grocery bags. Using your own sturdy bags can eliminate the need for a cart on quick trips, and you can fly through the checkout line and rest assured that your haul won’t fall out the bottom of an overstuffed bag. And, best of all, you’ll curb your carbon footprint by abstaining from paper or plastic every week.
To help you save the planet—and save yourself from chasing fallen produce all over the parking lot—here are the best reusable grocery bags available on Amazon right now. From simple bags to frozen food-friendly coolers, you’ll find everything you need to make your supermarket shopping just a little bit more bearable.
Combining the rigid structural integrity of a box with the portability of a bag, this 3-pack from Creative Green Life is a great option. Each one has the volume of three standard single-use bags, so you should be set up to shop for the whole family. They’re sturdy and easy to clean with a quick Clorox wipe, and you can fold them down for easy storage at home.
If you want the most bang for your buck, this 12-pack from BeeGreen should serve your bagging needs for years to come. You can mix and match plenty of different color options, and each bag can hold up to 50 pounds (!) of groceries. They come with a removable plastic bottom to help the bags stand up in your trunk, and you can easily fold them up in the closet after you unload.
Another bulk option, this 10-pack from Wiselife comes full of bags with an extra-long and wide handle to suit all different body types. They come in black, gray, green, purple, or blue, and the extra-large carrying capacity means that you won’t need more than two or three of them per trip.
If you don’t want to give your ice cream a chance to melt before you can get it home, you might want to consider an insulated carrier. These triple-layered NZ Home bags should do the trick, with thermal materials to keep your hots hot and colds cold.
Another insulated option, this 2-pack doubles as the perfect set of picnic baskets once you gather all your supplies at the store. The heavy-duty, non-woven fabric is triple-insulated, and you can choose from some fun colors.
If you’re a frequenter of farmer’s markets, these mesh produce bags are the perfect accessories. They’re simple, breathable, and transparent, so you won’t have to take everything out when it’s time to pay. Your set of 15 bags also comes with three different sizes, so all of your produce from berries to bananas will have the right fit.
If you like to keep your groceries nice and organized, these canvas tote bags and their separated interior pockets should play well. They’re simple, classic, and machine-washable, and can easily moonlight as an everyday tote around town.
For those who want their grocery bags to pop a bit more, this 6-pack from Reroucky should help you stand out in the checkout line. They may not have the same carrying capacity as box-style bags, but the price is definitely right, and you can stick them in the washing machine when you need to.