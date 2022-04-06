Ditch Single-Use Plastic with These Durable, Affordable, and Reusable Grocery Bags

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As we all know, grocery shopping can be a special kind of hell. Your work day is over and you just want to get home and eat and hang out with your dog. Instead, you’re confronted with confusing aisles and hordes of folks who are all seemingly, and specifically, in your way.

While I can’t solve all the food-shopping ills of the world, I do know that you can make your jaunt to the market a little more enjoyable with some nice reusable grocery bags. Using your own sturdy bags can eliminate the need for a cart on quick trips, and you can fly through the checkout line and rest assured that your haul won’t fall out the bottom of an overstuffed bag. And, best of all, you’ll curb your carbon footprint by abstaining from paper or plastic every week.

To help you save the planet—and save yourself from chasing fallen produce all over the parking lot—here are the best reusable grocery bags available on Amazon right now. From simple bags to frozen food-friendly coolers, you’ll find everything you need to make your supermarket shopping just a little bit more bearable.