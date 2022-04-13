8 Reusable Straws That Help the Environment One Sip at a Time

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Remember a few years ago when, for a brief moment, we were all collectively talking about plastic straws? Spurred by a heartbreaking video of a sea turtle with a straw up its nose and the efforts of some dedicated activists, the anti-straw movement caught on quickly. Corporations caught wind and ditched straws in (almost definitely) PR-motivated moves, bars gave out cocktail straws on request only, and everybody everywhere whined about the ineptitude of paper straws.

Reusable straws also came into vogue, from heavy-duty metallic options to ones made of eco-friendly recycled material. Single-use straws were rendered seriously uncool and, for a minute, it felt like we were setting a new precedent for combating climate change and pollution. Of course, the discourse eventually moved on, contrarians insisted that straws weren’t actually a big deal, and most everyone stopped talking about turtles so much.

Fortunately, it was far from all for nothing, and the impact of the movement undeniably led to some change. Several American cities have since placed outright bans on plastic straws, big food chains have looked for alternatives (with varying degrees of success), and the idea of a reusable everyday straw is here to stay.

So, to help you find the perfect climate-conscious drinking accessory, we rounded up some of the best reusable straws available on Amazon right now. With any of these options, you can sip in style while keeping your straw where it belongs: in your iced coffee and away from precious wildlife.