The Best Rolling Luggage for Every Type of Traveler (& Budget)

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If there's one rule you should always follow when planning a trip, it's to choose your travel companions wisely. This applies to any humans you might want to explore the world with, but the sentiment is also keenly applicable to the most important travel buddy of all: your luggage.

Now, there's a time and place for backpacks, duffels, and tote bags, but a good piece of rolling luggage is something everyone should own. It keeps the weight of your belongings comfortably off your back and shoulders, makes it easy to glide around the airport or sidewalk, and is usually neatly stackable inside a car trunk, overhead compartment, or baggage hold.

But not all rolling luggage is built the same. You want the kind that's durable enough to last and feels like good bang for your buck (especially if it's expensive), but you also should be looking for a spinner bag that meets your specific needs. That's where we come in. We've pulled together a list of rolling suitcases for every type of traveler, including hard- and soft-shell luggage, expandable and static designs, and both budget options and splurges. Whether you're an outdoor adventurer or someone who frequently flies overseas, there's no need to worry about hunting down your perfect luggage—because we've already found it for you.