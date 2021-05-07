The Rubs, Marinades, and Secret Ingredients Grilling Pros Swear By

Grilling season is around the corner! Time to bust out the charcoal, all the meat you can find, and get to cooking. Before you fire it up, though, you’ll want to carefully consider your seasonings, marinades, and barbecue sauces. Don’t worry, we’re not suggesting you spend hours making your own rub or hover over a stove prepping a sauce before you even get to the grill. Instead, we talked to some of our favorite chefs and pitmasters about their favorite rubs, marinades, and sauces that you can easily buy ahead of time. Because even champion pitmasters sometimes cheat a little (we won’t tell).

These are chef-tested mixtures that will elevate your barbecue with no fuss. So read on to learn the secret shortcut rubs and marinades from pitmasters and chefs like Melissa Cookston, Jess Pryles, and David Jensen rely on.