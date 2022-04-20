How to Choose the Right Running Shoes, According to Experts

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you’re training for a 10k or just going for an occasional jog, the type of running shoes you wear is going to make a difference. With all the options available out there, picking the right pair can be overwhelming. We know it’s tempting to just pick a cool style, but the best running shoes for your feet and body are less about how they look and more about how they make you feel. To help you find the best running shoes for you, we asked podiatrists to share the best options out there and how to determine which one is the right fit for you, depending on your foot type.

If you have no clue about what foot type you have, there are many ways to find out. “One way to determine foot type at home is by stepping into baby or foot powder and walking across a piece of dark construction paper,” says Nelya Lobkova, a board-certified surgical podiatrist and founder of Step Up Footcare. “The outline of the bottom of the foot will have a thin outline on a higher arch, whereas a wider footprint suggests a flat foot type.” Another trick comes from Bradley Schaeffer, a board-certified foot surgeon and owner of SOLE Podiatry NYC, who recommends his patients to step out of a pool or bathtub and take a look at their footprint.

Regardless of your foot type, doctors say it’s important to get the proper shoe size. “A running shoe that is too big can cause damage to toes, and a running shoe that is too small often causes damage to the toenails,” says Lobkova. She also recommends getting a gait analysis to determine which category of running shoes apply to you (neutral, stability, or motion). With these tips in mind, check out both experts’ running shoe recommendations for every foot type below.