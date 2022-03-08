The Best Budget-Friendly, Vacation-Worthy Flip-Flops & Sandals
Slip into style and comfort with some of these affordable, beach trip-ready flip-flops and sandals—all available on Amazon.
Your preferred style of slip-on shoe can say a lot about you. Whether you go with boat shoes, clogs, loafers, or sandals, you’re making a statement with what you choose for your easy-access footwear. Each one serves a very specific function, and while sockless shoe options might seem low-stakes, there’s plenty to consider, from comfort to style to performance.
Flip-flops and sandals can serve as ideal options whether you’re taking the dog out or hanging by the pool and, perhaps surprisingly, there’s a lot on the line here. A poor-fitting pair of flip-flops can lead to a blistered, uncomfortable mess when you’re just trying to relax, and if you’ve never experienced the ills of a bad pair, I wouldn’t encourage you to start now.
So, to help you avoid all that, we did some research to find the absolute best flip-flops and sandals available on Amazon. Some folks will tell you that high-quality sandals take some time to break in, which can be true, so whether you’re looking for a long-term project or a ready-to-wear pair for your last-minute beach trip, everything you need is right here.
In some ways, how you feel about Crocs is the perfect indicator of your generation. As a millennial, I think of Crocs’ brief blip in popularity when they first came out, followed by a quick transition into cheugy-ness (before being cheugy was even a thing).
But Crocs have been reclaimed to the max by Gen Z, and as a purveyor of comfort as the ultimate ideal in footwear, I’m here for it overall. Fortunately, no matter how you feel, with these flip-flops you can capitalize on Croc comfort without the polarizing nature of the brand’s classic clogs.
Adidas’ penchant for slides is well-known, and there’s no shortage of sandal options coming out of the brand. Our pick for their best offering is the Adilette Comfort Slides, which meet right in the middle of minimalist style and coziness for your feet. The footbed is contoured for ergonomic support, and it’s made up of Cloudfoam Plus material that you’ll appreciate after a long day of exploring.
If you need men’s sizes, you can find them here.
While Havianas’ claim of creating the original flip-flop is just a touch off (Ancient Egyptians rocked them like 6,000 years ago), they’re still undeniably some of the most recognizable and popular in the world. If you’re looking for simplicity, you can’t go wrong with a pair. They’re comfortable, affordable, and come in a ton of different color options.
Another stylistic choice that’s stood the test of time is that of Birkenstock, a German company that’s been around since before the American Revolution. They’re stylish, well-made, and offer a bit more support than your average sandal.
That said, Birks are well-known for the required commitment it takes to enjoy them. If you grab a pair, count on at least a few weeks of dedicated and somewhat painful wearing before they mold to your feet and feel like a custom fit.
If you’re a hiker, you know that there are few moments in this life more joyful than kicking your boots off after a long day on the trail. With the OOfos OOriginals, you can take it even further and seamlessly move from trekking to chilling with the support of OOFoam technology.
The footbed is designed to absorb impact, taking the stress off your feet and joints while giving your arches some added support. You’ll love the way your feet feel, and they’re also still stylish enough to wear out and about.
The term “jandals” is a somewhat contentious one. Depending on who you ask, it might be a contraction meaning either “Jesus Sandals” or “Japanese Sandals”, an interesting note for fans of sandal-related semantics.
Origin story aside, these Pali Hawaii Jandals (which fit into the Jesus Sandal camp) are cool, comfortable, and come in 13 different colors. The textured material helps them stand out a bit more, and the long-lasting waterproofing should serve you well while island-hopping.
Rainbow is another flip-flop brand known for quality, along with the unfortunate foot pain required to break in a new pair. Rainbow offers a ton of different styles in both women’s and men’s sizes, and they generally end up somewhere in the middle of the road price-wise.
This pair, which comes in 15 different colors, is a good example of classic Rainbows. While they aren’t your best option for a last-minute beach shoe, they’re sure to last for years if you take care of them.
To round it out, you can never go wrong with a simple pair of comfortable slides. Beloved by everyone from college kids to rec league basketball dads, these Champion slides are unlikely to disappoint. They’re available in a bunch of different colors and patterns, so you can easily match your pair to your own unique style.