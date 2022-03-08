The Best Budget-Friendly, Vacation-Worthy Flip-Flops & Sandals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Your preferred style of slip-on shoe can say a lot about you. Whether you go with boat shoes, clogs, loafers, or sandals, you’re making a statement with what you choose for your easy-access footwear. Each one serves a very specific function, and while sockless shoe options might seem low-stakes, there’s plenty to consider, from comfort to style to performance.

Flip-flops and sandals can serve as ideal options whether you’re taking the dog out or hanging by the pool and, perhaps surprisingly, there’s a lot on the line here. A poor-fitting pair of flip-flops can lead to a blistered, uncomfortable mess when you’re just trying to relax, and if you’ve never experienced the ills of a bad pair, I wouldn’t encourage you to start now.

So, to help you avoid all that, we did some research to find the absolute best flip-flops and sandals available on Amazon. Some folks will tell you that high-quality sandals take some time to break in, which can be true, so whether you’re looking for a long-term project or a ready-to-wear pair for your last-minute beach trip, everything you need is right here.