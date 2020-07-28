Shopping 10 Iconic Sandwiches From Around the Country That'll Ship Straight to Your Door From legendary cheese steaks and muffulettas, to towering pastrami on rye and beastly chopped brisket between two buns, you can get some of the country's best sandwiches delivered fresh wherever you live.

In theory, a sandwich is a simple meal. A smattering of vegetables, cheese, and/or meat and condiments between two slices of bread. However, anyone who's slogged through a sub-par turkey club knows there is a vast spectrum when it comes to sandwich quality, and the truly mouthwatering ones are hard to come by. And then there are a select few sandwiches that are so good that you're willing to travel far just to taste them. But what if we told you didn't have to leave your house to feast on some of the most legendary and heaping sandwiches in the country? It's true. We rounded up some of the most delicious and iconic sandwiches from restaurants around the country that you can get shipped fresh to your door via Goldbelly.

Pat's Original Philly Cheesesteak from Pat's King of Steaks Price: $99

You can get a cheesesteak pretty much everywhere, but you can only get a true Philly cheesesteak in, well, Philly. Or so you'd think. You can actually easily get a true Philly cheesesteak shipped fresh from Philly's Pat's King of Steaks. This pack includes four of them (each is 9-10" long) with your choice of cheese (Whiz, provolone, or American) and "wit" or "wit-out" onions.

Original Muffuletta Sandwich from Central Grocery Price: $109

The muffuletta sandwich is a New Orleans staple, and there is arguably no better place to get one than Central Grocery, where it was invented. This pack includes two large muffulettas (enough to serve 6-8 people) on 10-inch round and crusty Sicilian sesame loaf bread stuffed with all the deliciously messy signature fillings: ham, salami, provolone, and briny marinated olive salad of Kalamata and green olives with other pickled veggies.

Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich Kit from Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen Price: $109

Who says you can't start your day with a piping hot sandwich? No one, because your'e an adult, dammit. And when it comes to breakfast, you really can't beat a Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich from North Carolina's Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. This pack comes with enough 4-inch golden brown spice-flour biscuits and fried chicken breasts to make 8, 12, 16 sandwiches (your choice).

Pastrami Queen Sandwich Kit Price: $149

If this photo alone of Pastrami Queen's iconic sandwich isn't enough to convince you to order one of these kits immediately, maybe a hint at what comes in the box from the legendary New York deli will win you over. Each pack comes with two pounds sliced pastrami, 16 slices of Orwashers rye bread (seeded or unseeded), eight pickles (4 half-sour, 4 sour), and 8 ounces of New York deli mustard.

Italian Beef Sandwich Kit from Buona Italian Beef Price: $99

Italian beef sandwiches are as Chicago as deep dish pizza and brutally windy winters, and now you can get everything you need to make some of the best around at home. This kit from Buona ("The Official Italian Beef of Chicago Sports") includes one four pound container of Buona Italian beef and gravy, 8 french rolls, a large jar of Giardiniera peppers, and all the instructions you need to recreate them properly in your very own kitchen.

New Jersey Sloppy Joes from Milburn Deli Price: $109

New Jersey-style Sloppy Joes are nothing like the sauce-soaked spiced ground beef between two buns you might be picturing in your head, but they are nonetheless epically delicious, and the Milburn Deli makes the best. This pack includes four of its signature triple-decker Joes complete with choice of meat, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and house made Russian dressing all on sourdough rye. Plus, as a bonus, you'll also get four bottles of Milburn Deli's homemade iced tea.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich Kit from Louis Mueller Barbecue Price: $129

Piping hot, melt-in-your-mouth Texas brisket, anyone? This pack comes with everything you'll need to make eight of Louis Mueller's famous chopped brisket sandwiches at home: three pounds Louie Mueller chopped beef, eight buns, and two bottles of BBQ sauce. Just to be clear, though, this is a BYO Tums situation.

Beef on Weck Sandwich Kit from Bar Bill Tavern Price: $109

Bar Bill Tavern has been a Western New York institution for decades, and for much of that time its incredible beef on weck sandwich was the only thing on its food menu. Fast forward to 2020, and while the Bar Bill Tavern's menu has expanded significantly, the beef on weck is still what many folks stop in for. This kit comes with everything you'll need to recreate four of them right at home: 40 ounces of fresh sliced roast beef, 4 fresh baked kimmelweck rolls (round rolls coated in salt crystals and caraway seeds), 8 ounces of horseradish, and 16 ounces of au jus.

BBQ Chopped Pork Sandwich Kit from White Swan BBQ Price: $79

White Swan BBQ has been serving up award-winning Eastern Style BBQ in North Carolina for 87 years, and its chopped pork sandwich is one of its most popular items. This kit is packed with everything you'll need to make them fresh from the comfort of your own kitchen, including two pounds of chopped BBQ pork, 8 potato rolls, a bag of hush puppy mix and a jar of vinegar sauce.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich from Nick's Kitchen Price: $109

If you're looking to go to town on a sandwich bigger than your face, please direct your attention to these beastly pork tenderloin sandwiches from Nick's Kitchen in Huntington, Indiana. It's generally accepted that Nick's Kitchen's founder was the first to sell a pork tenderloin sandwich back in 1906, and it's still slinging them today. This pack gets you everything you need to create Nick's signature dish (eight of them, actually), including eight pieces of 8-inch fried pork tenderloin, eight buns, pickles, onions, mayonnaise, and mustard.