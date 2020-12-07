These Top-Notch Italian Sandwich Kits Are the Ultimate Lunch Flex

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Although many of us have had plenty of time to perfect our own sandwich-making skills while working from home for the past eight months, some things are best left to the pros. But what if you could get the pros to supply you with all the necessary ingredients and knowhow to recreate their transcendent specialty sandwiches from the comfort of your kitchen? Luckily, you can. Alidoro, one of the tastiest Italian sandwich shops in New York City, is now shipping its specialty sandwich kits nationwide on Goldbelly, so you can get a taste of its delectable bread-bedecked creations without leaving your house.

The legendary sandwich spot, which has been a hit with locals and visiting sandwich gurus alike since its first spot opened in Soho in the mid-'80s, has put together a variety of DIY "kits" for you to make some of its best-sellers at home. Each kit arrives fresh with all the local (and imported Italian) ingredients and fixins' you'll need, including specialty meats, cheeses, spreads, bread, and more, to make four individual sandwiches—the perfect number if you're feeding a hungry houseful, or, ya know, a very hungry self.

Here's a taste of what's available to order.