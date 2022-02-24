6 Must-Have Durable Sheet Pans for All Your Cooking & Baking Needs
Consider these top-rated and bestselling sheet pans from brands like Caraway, OXO, Great Jones, and more.
Sheet pans are the backbone of any kitchen. They're a versatile staple that always come in handy whether you’re cooking a quick meal or baking a delicious dessert. However, there are many options out there that vary in shape and material, which makes it hard to decide which one is right to add to your kitchen. Worry not! We’re here to help you find the perfect sheet pan for all your cooking and baking needs. We’ve rounded up some of the best rated and bestselling options that are both durable and nonstick to help you effortlessly whip up your favorite recipes mess-free.
This half sheet pan from Nordic Ware is a great versatile option for a small kitchen. It’s made of pure, uncoated natural aluminum that provides superior uniform heat conductivity and will never rust. It also boasts a nesting grid for crisping and evenly cooking foods or to cool glaze after baking and a reinforced encapsulated steel rim that prevents warping.
The popular cookware brand recently added a bakeware collection that’s quickly become a favorite thanks to its sleek design and outstanding performance. The Holy Sheet pan is part of the collection and features a nonstick ceramic coating that makes baking effortless and is exceptionally easy to clean. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.
If you’re looking for a rimless pan, this cookie sheet from USA Pan is a great option. It boasts a unique textured surface that allows increased air circulation, which aids in heat distribution. Plus, it’s equipped with a nonstick coating that ensures your baked goods release quickly and easily slide off. Also, it’s made from heavy gauge aluminized steel, which is designed to last you a lifetime.
It’s no secret OXO makes some of our favorite kitchen staples and their sheet pans are no exception. This set includes two must-have pans (half sheet and quarter sheet) made with aluminized steel for stability, durability, and even heat distribution. They also boast a textured nonstick surface that minimizes surface contact and improves airflow for perfect baking.
Looking for an affordable option? Consider this two-piece sheet pan set from Wilton. Made from steel, these are the perfect size to bake layered cakes and its nonstick capabilities allow you to remove your baked goods effortlessly and mess-free.
Caraway not only makes the perfect pots and pans but they’ve also come up with an incredible bakeware collection that checks all the boxes. If we had to choose one, it would be their medium baking sheet since it’s the perfect size to cover all your baking needs––from a dozen cookies to roasted vegetables for two. Like their other products, it boasts a non-toxic and eco-friendly non-stick ceramic design that requires minimal prep for baking and is easy to clean.