12 Delicious Snack Food Brands Founded by Women of Color

Women are powerhouses in so many industries, but they’ve especially made their mark in the snack food aisle. More particularly, women of color are increasingly celebrating their ethnicities, heritage, and culture by sharing addictive and sustainable sweet and savory snacks with the rest of us—so it’s only fair that we support them by stuffing our faces.

From healthier fruit snacks and puffs made from the Ethiopian grain teff, to allergen-free cookies and all-natural jerkies, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite snack food brands that are owned and run by BIPOC women.