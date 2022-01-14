Stay Warm & Dry Until Spring with These Winter-Proof Snow Pants

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There’s a certain satisfaction that comes along with addressing the elements clad with just the right equipment. Whether you’re conquering icy terrain with some microspikes, remembering your umbrella for a rainy walk to work, or applying the optimal SPF at the beach—humans rarely outsmart Mother Nature, so we have to take the small wins when we can.

Staying warm and dry with a good pair of snow pants fits nicely into that venture. If you live in a place that spends a quarter of the year or more buried in snow, some insulated, waterproof pants will help you dig your way out and enjoy the winter wonderland as intended.

To help complete your perfect snowy fit, we found some of the best snow pants available on Amazon in both women’s and men’s sizes. Like most Amazon products, you can count on free returns for each option, so there’s no harm in ordering a few pairs and seeing which one sticks.