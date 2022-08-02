The Best Solar-Powered Gadgets for Your Next Camping Trip

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Summer is here, and with it comes the rays of the hot sun beating down on the earth. Why not make use of that energy by converting it into solar power, especially when you’re already outside?

Camping requires a ton of gear, so it makes sense to harness solar energy to power everything from an oven to your phone to a flashlight. Avoiding batteries will cut down on weight and provide a more reliable source of power—and, of course, you’ll be doing the environment a favor as well. Here are our picks for the best solar-powered camping gear, so you’ll be ready to hit the trails, campsite, or wherever else you might be headed like a pro.