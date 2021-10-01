6 Top-Rated Stand Mixers for Every Need & Budget
Looking to whip up new recipes and big batches of baked goods? Consider these popular mixers from top-notch brands.
If you’re looking to diversify your recipe repertoire this season, a stand mixer is the kitchen workhorse that can help in a big way, reducing much of the elbow grease required to whip up batches of baked goods. They’re also great for achieving the perfect consistency for dough, batter, potatoes—truly anything you add to them. Hand mixers could never!
Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or in the market for a solid budget-friendly rig, we’ve rounded up the best options with glowing reviews that you can shop on Amazon right now. While they vary in size and features, all of these are powerful enough to whip up some of the most complicated recipes effortlessly.
Over the years, KitchenAid has upgraded its iconic stand mixer by amping up its motor power to 325 watts and increasing the mixing bowl size to five quarts. This improved design also comes with new colors (like this stunning matcha version), which make them not only a kitchen staple, but also a beautiful addition to your countertop.
This stand mixer features a die-cast metal finish design that’s both beautiful and sturdy. It also boasts a 400-watt motor, 12 speeds that go from delicately slow to high-performing power, a tilt-up head and locking bowl, and mixing accessories like a dough hook, whisk, flat beater, and pouring/splatter shield. Some reviewers added that this machine is very heavy so it’s better to have a designated spot for it in your countertop. The brand also promises a three year warranty, which is a huge plus.
If you’re looking for a lighter version with powerful mixing capabilities, consider this one from Hamilton Beach. It promises many of the same mixing capabilities as the KitchenAid, but for a fraction of the price. With seven speeds and three different attachments, it lets you stir, fold, knead, mix, cream, beat, and whip to achieve whatever consistency is called for.
Sticking to a budget? This one from Dash is a great pick. Not only does its compact size make it convenient for cramped kitchens, but it’s also very simple to use. It boasts six speeds and a 250-watt motor, and conveniently tilts for changing the mixing attachments and removing the bowl without making a mess.
Another great alternative to more pricey models is this version from Cuisinart, which comes in a variety of beautiful colors and is very user friendly. It boasts a powerful 500-watt motor and a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl that can mix enough batter for five dozen cookies or six cups of dry ingredients.
Talk about a mixer that does it all! Beyond its stand mixer capabilities and 800-watt motor (with 12 different speeds), it can also function as a variety of other must-have kitchen tools like a food processor, blender, meat grinder, and even a pasta maker when paired with different accessories (sold seperately).