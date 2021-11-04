What to Buy for People Who Love Subscription Boxes

The ease and continual spirit of gifting a subscription box means it really is the gift that keeps on giving—well at least for as many months as you spring for it. Subscription boxes have evolved and expanded over the last few years to really offer something for everyone. While food and beverage boxes remain popular, there’s a box out there for everything—whether it’s to help you embrace mindfulness, have clearer skin, or read more great books. Not to mention how specific your food box subscription can be these days, with chef-curated options, others filled with Japanese snacks, and even pasta-focused offerings in the mix.

Below are 14 subscription boxes, focused on everything from booze to plants, for anyone who’s a devout subscription box lover or someone you know who will appreciate getting an exciting surprise in the mail each month.