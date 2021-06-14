The Best Derm-Approved Sunscreens for Your Post-Quar Adventures

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Even though the concept of indoor hangs is making a serious comeback, the summer months move the party outdoors. For those of you who have been working from home during the pandemic, you might have started slacking on your SPF game. If you’re vaxxed, waxed, and unprepared for the sun’s attacks, you should refresh your understanding of sunscreen, and maybe even make an upgrade.

“Sunscreens are often divided into ‘chemical’ and ‘mineral’ categories, although ‘mineral’ ones also contain chemicals,” says Los Angeles dermatologist and author of Feed Your Face, Dr. Jessica Wu. “Therefore it’s more accurate to divide them into ‘mineral’ and ‘nonmineral’ categories.”

Those with sensitive skin should stick to mineral sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium oxide because they sit on top of the skin. Though this makes them less likely to cause allergic reactions, this can leave a white film on darker skin tones. Nonmineral sunscreens tend to be better options for those with darker skin, especially if the formula includes Mexoryl SX.

"While those with deeper skin tones do have some natural melanin protection from the sun, all skin tones are vulnerable to sun damage,” says Wu. “There are a growing number of companies that have developed sunscreens that rub in invisibly so they don’t leave a white cast on the skin. Look for those that say ‘invisible’ or ‘clear’ on the label.”

You should also keep in mind that location will affect the sun’s intensity. That doesn’t just mean your Caribbean getaway could affect your skin more intensely; camping trips and hikes at higher elevation—or even just a trip to Denver—will require a more diligent approach. Wu also recommends the use of protective clothing and hats to handle the sun’s UV radiation.

When it comes to specifics, Wu believes most people need SPF 30 to 50 for day-to-day use, reapplying every three to four hours. Makeup that includes sunscreen can be used the same way. If your work or play requires a lot of face time with the sun, however, go for an SPF 50 sunscreen and reapply every two to three hours. There’s no such thing as a truly waterproof sunscreen, but a “very water resistant” label will work wonders at the beach or with watersports (as long as you don’t forget to reapply once you’re out of the water).

Naturally, as with all new additions to your skincare routine, always test out a new product before you need it. An allergic reaction is the only way you could get buyer’s remorse for these incredible sunscreens.