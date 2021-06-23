Shopping

Reliably Protective Sunscreens You Can Find On Amazon Right Now

Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, or out on a bar crawl, don’t forget to slather on these great and reliable SPFs.

By Andrea Devoto

Published on 6/23/2021 at 10:00 AM

Sun Bum
No matter where you go, inside or outside, protecting yourself from harmful UV rays should be your number one priority. Not doing so can lead to several skin issues like hyperpigmentation, inflammation, fine lines, and—worst of all—skin cancer. That’s why slathering on sunscreen first thing in the morning is one of the best things you can do to keep your skin healthy. And yes, we know that its texture can be annoying––no one wants to look like a tourist disembarking from a cruise––so we rounded up some of the best options you can grab from Amazon right now.

Whether you’re spending the day at the beach or bar hopping in broad daylight, these sunscreens will provide your skin with maximum protection without leaving it oily or with a white cast.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
Amazon
EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen
$37
Highly recommended by dermatologists, EltaMD makes one of the most efficient sunscreens out there. The UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is fragrance free and great for people with sensitive skin.
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion
Amazon
Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion
$58
This lightweight & hydrating broad spectrum sunscreen absorbs both UVA and UVB rays so your skin doesn’t. It also has a lightweight texture, absorbs fast, and doesn’t leave a white cast which makes it the perfect sunscreen for both everyday wear and sports.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Spray
$12
If you prefer sprays, consider the Neutrogena Beach Defense with SPF 50. This fast absorbing sunscreen is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it perfect for your beach or pool days.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch
$9
$11
Another great one from Neutrogena, this one has a broad spectrum of 100+, which means that its protection lasts longer. This lightweight and matte finish formula––which is both PABA-free and non-comedogenic––will protect your skin from aging UVA rays and burning UVB rays without the greasy feel.
Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray
Amazon
Sun Bum Original Sunscreen Spray
$16
$16
Heading to the beach? Consider taking this vegan and reef-friendly sunscreen that offers you moisturizing benefits while protecting your skin from the harmful sun rays. Like all sunscreens, you should apply it ten minutes before being exposed to the sun and reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating.
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen
$16
Both Tiktokers and dermatologists rave about CeraVe and it’s because you get good quality products at a wallet-friendly price point. This one is a 100% mineral-based, also known as physical sunscreen, and is formulated with ceramides which create a barrier on your skin to lock in moisture and protect your skin from sun damage.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen Lotion
$25
Another great one for sensitive skin types is this one from La Roche-Posay which has a fast absorbing texture and a velvety finish that leaves your skin feeling hydrated and smooth. Formulated with Cell-Ox Shield Technology, it provides broad spectrum UVA and UVB Protection and contains antioxidants to protect your skin from other harmful environmental stressors.
