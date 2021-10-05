Where to Find Great Sustainable Cold Weather Gear, According to Avid Hikers

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The arrival of fall and winter brings cooler temps, and subsequently all different kinds of outdoor adventures. Whether you’re climbing your way up to a mountaintop or simply hiking through a backwoods trail, al fresco outings this time of the year require extra layers to ensure that you can still enjoy your time soaking up some fresh air without freezing your butt off. And while reliably warm jackets and insulated underlayers can get expensive—especially if you insist on both quality and durability—there are two distinct ways to save some money in both the short and long term: finding secondhand pieces and shopping from sustainable brands.

To help you get started, we reached out to John Larracas, an athlete and adventure storyteller, and Julie O’Boyle, blogger and avid hiker, who shared their favorite sustainable brands, their tips for finding secondhand gear, and their go-to pieces for hiking in the cold weather. Both take sustainability very seriously, “As an athlete and adventure storyteller, sustainability is important to me because it greatly affects the environment where I spend most of my time—nature,” says Larracas while O’Boyle adds that “It blows my mind how, knowing what we know about the universe and other planets, we don’t actually take better care of the one we’re on—the one that’s proven to actually sustain life, where oceans and forests exist.”

If you’re trying to both stick to a budget and become a more conscious consumer, check out their recommendations below.

Thrillist: What’s your favorite shop to find second hand gear?

John Larracas: I mostly go to local thrift stores in Northern California. For online purchases, Patagonia’s WonWear section is my go-to.

Julie O’Boyle: Besides keeping an eye on our local thrifts, some of my favorite sources for secondhand gear and equipment include apps like Poshmark and Depop for clothing, shoes, and packs; Facebook Marketplace for equipment; and TheRealReal for higher-end goods, like snowboarding jackets and pants, goggles, etc.

I’m also a member of Cairn, an outdoor subscription box, which gives members access to their used gear auction site, Unstacked By Cairn; and I’m a member of the REI CO-OP as well, which gives access to the REI Garage, their members-only in-store selection of used, slightly damaged, and returned gear. My membership at REI also gives me access to their used gear trade-in service, where members can trade in used gear in exchange for gift cards.