Become Parking Lot Royalty with Great Tailgate Gear to Rule Your Pregame

Fall is a special time of year, and if you’re the type of person who prefers grilled kabobs and cold beer over pumpkin spice and haunted hayrides, you know that it means tailgate season is officially upon us.

The perfect tailgate starts with a few things—good friends, nice weather, and some overwhelming optimism concerning the prospects of the team you’re getting ready to watch (hopefully) run up the score.

That said, you can still have a great time regardless of the game’s outcome, and it all starts with coming to your tailgate correct with the right supplies. Not all tailgates are created equal, and whether you’re on grill duty or in charge of pregame games and entertainment, you can set the tone with a few easy buys. To get you started, we’ve sifted through droves of options on Amazon. From standard parking lot party accoutrements to modern, upgraded gear, we’ve got it narrowed down to your best bets to get the season off to a winning start.