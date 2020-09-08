Shopping Tasty Tamale Joints Across the Country That Deliver Nationwide Get a taste of some of the country's best tamales without leaving your house, courtesy of Goldbelly.

Goldbelly/Cootie Brown's

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Nothing hits the spot quite like a fresh, piping hot tamale, but finding the sort of truly transcendent tamales you'd willingly travel across state lines to get your hands on? That's not easy. Fortunately, there are a handful of legendary tamale joints across the country that will ship their wildly delicious husk-wrapped delicacies anywhere in the country via Goldbelly. We've pulled together a short list of them here, to make it easier for you to stock up and give in to those culinary cravings whenever they may strike.

Goldbelly/Cootie Brown's

Cootie Brown's Tamale Sampler Price: $55

Johnson City, Tennessee's beloved Cootie Browns makes some stellar, flavorful tamales -- surrounded in tender masa and wrapped in a corn husk -- and now you can get your hands on a variety of them thanks to this special sampler pack. Each one comes with a dozen tamales in up to two of its six options: Traditional Beef (shredded beef simmered in molé sauce), Chicken (shredded all-white meat chicken breast cooked in molé sauce), Black Bean (black beans, caramelized onions, and molé sauce), Verde Chicken (all-white meat chicken breast smothered in a roasted tomatillo/onion/garlic/jalapeno/cilantro salsa verde), Fiesta (fire-roasted corn, black beans, and roasted red peppers with molé), or Smoked Pork (smoked pulled pork in molé sauce). Plus, you get your pick of three different sauces to accompany them: verde, house, or molé.

Goldbelly/Texas Tamale Company

Texas Tamale Company's Variety Pack Price: $79

Houston's Texas Tamale Company has been turning out top-notch tamales since the '80s (and have expanded well the home kitchen where it all started). Now, you can get your fix from afar thanks to these special variety packs, which come loaded with four dozen handmade gourmet tamales in four of its popular flavors: Mexican Beef, Black Bean, Spicy Chicken, and Pork. And while four dozen is technically enough to feed up to 15 people, we have faith that with enough gumption and dedication, you could put a significant dent in this on your own.

Goldbelly/Fat Mama's Tamales

Mississippi Tamales from Fat Mama's Tamales Price: $59

Straight out of Natchez, Mississippi, Fat Mama's Tamales has become a local landmark thanks to its wildly tasty homemade tamales This pack gets you up to five dozen of its "Mississippi Tamales," which are made with a combo of seasoned ground beef and pork surrounded by spicy masa, wrapped in a corn husk, and cooked for over three hours.

Goldbelly/Tucson Tamale

Tucson Tamale Sampler Price: $62

Dedicated to using only organic, non-GMO corn and hormone and antibiotic-free meat, Tucson Tamale has been dishing out delicious tamales since 2008. Now you can get their best stuff delivered straight to your own kitchen thanks to this special sampler pack, which comes with 16 assorted tamales in four different flavors: Green Chile Chicken, Green Chile Pork & Cheese, Green Chile & Cheese, and Black Bean & Cheese. And just in case you don't have it in you to finish 16 tamales at once, no worries. These things can stay fresh frozen in your freezer for up to a year.

Goldbelly/Fat Mama's Tamales

Fat Mama's Ultimate Party Pack Price: $209

We've already sung the praises of Fat Mama's tamales, but this list would be woefully incomplete without a mention of FM's special tamale Party Pack. This kit comes with everything you'll need to throw a proper Covid-era at-home tamale-centric celebration, including eight tamales (both ground beef and roast pork), eight jars of "Fire & Ice" sweet and spicy pickles, and eight bottles of Fat Mama's "Knock-You-Naked" margarita mix. Just tell us where and when the party is, and we'll be there.