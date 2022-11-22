The Best Gifts for Travelers Obsessed with Gadgets

Apple AirTags are great for anyone who frequently misplaces things like their wallet or keys, but they also recently emerged as a must-have travel accessory. Why? As reports of lost luggage from flights around the world became more and more frequent this past summer, someone brilliantly suggested putting an AirTag in your luggage so you can find out if it accidentally ended up in Tangiers instead of your intended destination of Toronto. This set of four tags is enough to put into all your checked luggage, and still have one left over for your keys.