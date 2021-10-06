9 Top-Notch Toasters for Every Budget and Need
We tracked down solid options for every budget that will withstand daily wear and tear, accommodate your toasting needs, and match your kitchen's decor.
Some kitchen appliances live at the back of the pantry, dusted off once or twice a year at most for special occasions. No one uses their ice cream maker every day, after all. On the other hand, some kitchen tools—like a reliable toaster—are countertop staples. But to justify occupying essential countertop real estate, toasters have to be able to withstand daily wear and tear, accommodate your toasting needs, and match your kitchen decor.
We’ve rounded up a list of popular toasters worth investing in for everyday use. If your mornings start with a bagel or your dinners require a side of toast, you’ll be grateful to have a high-quality toaster. All the options below include settings for desired browning levels, and some include innovative extra features, too. Regardless of your budget, you’re sure to find something below.
If you regularly toast anything other than a standard slice of bread, you’ve probably encountered a space issue. If you don’t want to slice your bread to fit the dimensions of your toaster, a long toaster is your solution. The Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic fits slices of any size, and boasts other convenient features like six adjustable toasting levels, a reheat warming setting, and cancel button. What’s more, cleaning out pesky crumbs have never been easier courtesy of the drop down crumb tray.
If you’ve got limited counter space in your kitchen, you might prefer this compact option from Cuisinart. With a contemporary aesthetic and convenient functions like a 7-setting shade dial and bagel controls, this toaster is a versatile appliance on a slightly smaller scale. A cord wrap underneath the toaster helps hide unsightly power cords, and a removable crumb tray makes cleanup a breeze.
Another compact option, the Black+Decker toaster is even more affordable than the Cuisinart. This stainless steel–accented toaster will streamline your mornings with its seven shade settings and extra-wide toasting slots perfectly sized for bagels. This toaster has everything you need and nothing you don’t, so if you’re looking for a reliable toaster without a steep price tag, the Black+Decker is a great choice.
Achieve consistent browning every time with this toaster from Oster, which boasts something called Advanced Toast Technology to ensure you won’t ever have burned edges. Presets for bagels and defrosting make this toaster versatile yet easy to use, and extra-wide slots accommodate thicker slices without issue.
This two-slice toaster from Breville is a popular choice due to its sleek stainless steel appearance and innovative features. The unique “Lift & Look” and “A Bit More” functions allow you to monitor the browning level of your toast mid-cycle or extend toasting time. An LED display indicates how much time is left in each toasting cycle, so you can attain perfect toast every time. Outfitted with bagel and defrost options—and a handy crumb tray—the Breville anticipates all your toasting needs and guarantees perfection every time.
This toaster by Amazon Basics is a solid pick if you’re in the market for a reliable, compact toaster without a bunch of extra bells and whistles. With six shade settings, bagel and defrost settings, cord wrap, and removable crumb tray, this toaster won’t let you down.
A kitchen with a retro aesthetic needs a matching toaster. Luckily, this stainless steel option by Keenstone is reliable and accommodates a variety of toasting needs. Six shade settings, as well as bagel and defrost functions, mean that everyone is satisfied. A crumb tray makes cleaning is a breeze, and the lift lever makes it easier and safer to grab toasted slices from the slots.
This toaster by Hamilton Beach features extra-wide slots to ensure perfect browning whether you’re toasting sandwich bread, bagels, or a thick artisan slice. What’s more, the convenient lift function allows you to retrieve things like English muffins from the toaster with ease. A simple dial makes adjusting shade level simple, too. The Hamilton Beach toaster might not be the most exciting of the bunch, it gets the job done right every time.
Ever burned your fingertips retrieving toast? This retro-looking toaster from Twinzee has your solution—bamboo tongs. You’ll wonder how you went your whole life without this safe and convenient toaster accessory. What’s more, the extra-long and wide slots on the Twinzee toaster can accommodate slices of any size and toast them to your desired level. Elevate your countertop with this reliable and cute toaster, which is also available in three colors.