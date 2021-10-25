7 Essential Tools for Making Mouthwatering Pizza at Home
We’ve rounded up the must-haves for pulling off pizzeria-quality pies at home.
In case you aren’t keeping track of such things, October is National Pizza Month––not that you needed a special excuse to treat yourself to your favorite slice. However, to honor its existence, we encourage you to pass up pizza delivery and make your own at home. All you need are the right tools.
Beyond an oven, you’ll want a pastry mat to prepare the dough, a steel stone to achieve the perfect crispy crust, and some other helpful utensils to effortlessly execute some pizzeria-worthy pies. To help you get started, we tracked down some of the best-rated essentials you can snag from Amazon right now.
To measure and chop your pizza dough simultaneously, use a steel scraper. This one has one inch measurement marks along the blade edge for doling out perfectly even portions. Plus, it makes it easy to scrape up any dough that may get stuck to your prep surface.
This non-stick mat allows you to manage and prepare your dough with ease. It boasts an anti-slip bottom and a grid to ensure consistent sizing for all your piese. It will keep you from creating an epic mess on your countertop and it’s easy to clean.
Unlike a typical rolling pin, this tool comes with two rollers (one on each end) to allow for more precision when shaping your dough. The large side smoothly rolls it out to create a uniform crust while the small side makes it easy to work on edges.
Wooden peels absorb excess moisture, which is why they’re the perfect tool to quickly and easily move your pizza in and out of the oven. This one is made of high quality bamboo and it features a comfortable handle for strong, easy gripping.
Take your pizza making experience outdoors with this pizza oven and a portable stove, which is designed to seamlessly sit atop gas grill burners. It’s engineered to cook like a true wood fired pizza oven, complete with a ceramic stone that promotes even heat and can reach temperatures above 700F—ideal for transforming your dough into a delectable crust.
Want to create a perfectly crispy crust using your traditional home oven? A steel stone is the right tool for that. With twice the heat capacity of a ceramic baking stone, this one sends much more heat energy to your crust so you can get the great performance of a 1000F oven in a home oven at 450F.
While pulling a perfectly cooked pizza straight out of the oven is incredibly satisfying, there’s something even more alluring about slicing through it like a pro. To do that, you’ll want to use a cutter like this one from Kitchy. With a whopping 27,000 mostly positive reviews, it promises to make it easy to get a nice, clean cut courtesy of an ergonomic handle and a blade that’s sharp enough to cut through your dough without having to go back and forth. Plus, it easily comes apart in separate pieces for easy cleaning.