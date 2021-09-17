8 Gadgets and Tools to Get You Ready For Apple Picking (and Baking) Season

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Apple picking season is back! Whether you’re champing at the bit to whip up your signature recipe or looking to add a few new ones to your baking rotation, there are certain tools that will help significantly cut down on prep time (which, of course, also means indulging in the finished product sooner). While you plan your trip to the orchard, make sure you stock up on all the apple-related gear you’ll need to turn out as many autumnal treats as possible. To help, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best and most popular apple-related cooking tools and gadgets you can grab from Amazon right now.

From an apple picker tool that will help you pluck the shiniest apples way above your head to quick peelers and slicers, a powerful juicer, and more, keep scrolling to find all you’ll need to make the most of your apple harvest.