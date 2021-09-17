8 Gadgets and Tools to Get You Ready For Apple Picking (and Baking) Season
Everything you’ll need to make the most out of your apple haul.
Apple picking season is back! Whether you’re champing at the bit to whip up your signature recipe or looking to add a few new ones to your baking rotation, there are certain tools that will help significantly cut down on prep time (which, of course, also means indulging in the finished product sooner). While you plan your trip to the orchard, make sure you stock up on all the apple-related gear you’ll need to turn out as many autumnal treats as possible. To help, we’ve pulled together a list of some of the best and most popular apple-related cooking tools and gadgets you can grab from Amazon right now.
From an apple picker tool that will help you pluck the shiniest apples way above your head to quick peelers and slicers, a powerful juicer, and more, keep scrolling to find all you’ll need to make the most of your apple harvest.
If you take apple picking very seriously, then you’ll want to bring this fruit picker rake next time you head out to an orchard. It’s equipped with a deep metal basket and three stainless steel rods that allow you to adjust its length from 2.6ft to 8ft, as needed. You’ll finally be able to snag those perfect-looking apples nobody else can reach.
Every apple lover absolutely needs an apple slicer in their kitchen. This one has four welding points on each blade attached to the central corer ring, which makes it stronger and more durable for repeated use. Using this tool is the safest way to achieve the perfect apple slices for easy snacking and baking.
Display your delicious harvest on your countertop or dining table with this elegant fruit basket. Its modern design features a double wall mesh that keeps your fruits fresh and effortlessly displayed.
Peeling your apples shouldn’t be complicated (or dangerous), which is why this peeler from OXO is a must-have. It’s ergonomic handle makes precisely peeling fruit skin a breeze, plus it’s dishwasher safe.
When your recipe requires removing the core of multiple apples, there’s no better or easier way to remove them than with this tool. It saves so much time and effort thanks to its non-slip handle and ability to achieve a precise cut.
Take it to the next level with this apple spiralizer. This amazing tool boasts a rubber vacuum seal base for stability, adjustable peeling blade, and sharp coring and slicing blade that allows you to quickly and perfectly prep apple slices or discs for your go-to apple pie and crumble recipes.
Ready to make your own apple juice? This powerful machine from Müeller will make it easy. It’s conveniently compact for those of us with limited storage space, but certainly doesn’t skimp when it comes to performance. It boasts two different speeds that you can easily alternate between depending on which ingredients you’re adding, a culinary grade stainless-steel cutting disc, and a micro mesh filter to help extract even more juice. Even better? It’s easy to clean and assembles in seconds.
Speaking of pie, make sure to have these plates on hand. They boast easy grab rims and high-quality tempered glass that is dishwasher, freezer, microwave, and preheated oven safe.