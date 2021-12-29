The Get 'Expert Picks': Travel Essentials

All the carry-ons, in-flight comforts, convenient accessories, and other travel gear that our experts loved most this year.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 12/29/2021 at 9:00 AM

Design by Maitane Romagosa for Thrillist
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As much as we love to travel, doing so these days requires being more flexible and prepared for unexpected changes than ever before. That doesn't mean that there aren't easy ways to make a long journey more comfortable and convenient for yourself, though. This year, we worked with a number of frequent flyers and globetrotting travel pros to help identify some of the must-haves worth packing to ensure you're set up for stress-free success wherever you're headed. In the process, a number of those items earned an Expert Pick seal.

Keep reading to see some of our favorite expert-recommended travel essentials we covered this year.

Ultra Fast Power Bank - 63W
Einova
Ultra Fast Power Bank - 63W
$60

Highlighted in the article How to Work Remote From Anywhere Like a Pro by Andrea Devoto. 

Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set
Calpak
Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set
$62

Highlighted in the article How to Work Remote From Anywhere Like a Pro by Andrea Devoto.

trtl Pillow
Amazon
trtl Pillow
$30

Highlighted in the article Great Gifts for the Digital Nomads in Your Life by Nasha Smith.

Sateen Travel Sheet
Ettitude
Sateen Travel Sheet
$60

Highlighted in the article How to Work Remote From Anywhere Like a Pro by Andrea Devoto.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on InstagramTwitterPinterestYouTubeTikTok, and Snapchat.