These Simple Suitcase Organizers Will Ensure a Stress-Free Packing Experience
Shop the best-rated packing cubes and other space-saving tools available on Amazon.
We’ve all been there, sitting on top of our suitcase trying to successfully close it while quietly praying it won’t exceed the airline’s weight limit. To avoid this nightmare, we offer a simple solution for you: suitcase organizers. Not only will these speed up your packing process, but they’ll also allow you to make some room for extra stuff you may want to bring on your trip. There are a lot of options out there, but to help you settle on the right one for you, we’ve rounded up a selection of bestselling, best-rated suitcase organizers available on Amazon.
From packing cube sets and tech stashes, to other clever organizational tools you’ve never even heard of, here’s what you’ll need to master the art of packing smart.
For delicates like formal dresses and suits, a garment bag is your best bet to ensure everything stays protected (and relatively uncrumpled) during your journey. This one is 43 inches long, can hold up to four outfits and boasts a zippered pocket in the front to carry other accessories like ties and belts. Plus, it’s equipped with a durable metal grommet and handles for easy folding and carrying.
Packing cubes are the secret to staying organized and avoiding becoming overwhelmed as you pack. This set includes four packing cubes of different sizes, a shoe bag, and a laundry pouch, all fashioned from a breathable and waterproof fabric to protect your stuff.
No matter how simple or involved your morning and/or nightly routine is, toiletry bags are a must for keeping your grooming and beauty products. This one from Bagsmart will not only keep them organized, but also avoid any accidental spills in transit thanks to elastic inner straps that hold bottles upright. However, if they do happen to tip and spill, not worries— they’re also secured in zippered pockets and waterproof fabric. Even more convenient? Each compartment is transparent to provide a clear overview of all your products at once, so you can do just what you need without fumbling around.
Taking your work gadgets with you? This electronic organizer will make your life easier. It boasts multiple mesh pockets, elastic loops of various sizes to keep cords and cables neatly stored, and an SD card pouch to safely stash whatever precious tech you’re toting.
These packing cubes are every minimalist’s dream come true. They come in a variety of sizes (including a couple that are quite large), so that you can easily designate each for a particular type of garments/accessories.
Packing for cold weather can be a pain thanks to bulky coats and sweaters that tend to monopolize suitcase space. However, there’s a simple hack that will allow you to take more with you while saving room in your bag: compression packing bags. All you need to do is stack your clothes inside the bag, release all the air you can by rolling them (or with a vacuum), and zip the (newly flat) pack closed. This set comes with 12 pieces in a variety of sizes.