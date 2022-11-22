The Best Travel-Friendly Stocking Stuffers Under $25

Stuffing a stocking is not so different from packing a carry-on: You’ve got stipulations to consider. There are liquid limits and weight constraints, and strategic placement is key. Which is to say, in many ways, a stocking is an ideal vessel for a travel-centric gift. Before it even makes its way to its recipient, it’s already been vetted for packable convenience.

Of course, a so-called “stocking stuffer” is hardly intended as the shiniest item in your holiday haul. Rather, the beloved stocking is often home to small trinkets, odds and ends, and novelty goods. The trick of the trade is to locate appropriately handy products that are relatively low in cost—without succumbing to the allure of easy Duane Reade check-out line baubles (chapstick, pencil erasers, individually wrapped chocolates shaped like Santa, etc.).

The good news is, for the digital nomad or the jetsetter in your life, we’ve got plenty of ultra affordable, travel-tailored items on deck. Ahead, find our top stocking selects for your travel-obsessed companion, all under the price of $25—and all objectively more fun than a tube of chapstick.