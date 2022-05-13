6 Highly Rated, Easy-to-Pack Travel Pillows Under $60

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Ready to travel this summer? Not before having all the gear you need to make your journey a seamless one, starting with the best travel companion: a neck pillow.

Whether you’re about to hop on a long car ride trip or fly to the other side of the world, having a neck pillow is essential to truly relax even in the most uncomfortable seats. And we get it: Carrying a bulky accessory throughout your trip is not exactly ideal, but when you find the right one, it is completely worth it.

But not all neck pillows are built the same. Some come in the traditional half moon shape, while others resemble a scarf or a whale tail. No matter what shape or material you prefer, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best-rated neck pillows to help you get some restful sleep on your next long trip.