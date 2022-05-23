6 Compact and Versatile Toiletry Bags to Keep Your Travel Products Tidy
Avoid clutter and accidents with these bestselling, highly rated toiletry bags.
When it comes to packing grooming and shower products for a trip, you should never underestimate the power of a great toiletry bag. Whether you’re off for a weekend getaway or a ten-day vacation abroad, the perfect travel bag to store your products can be a true game changer. The best toiletry bags should be compact, versatile, and feature different compartments to keep your things tidy and accessible. Additionally, if you suspect your bag may come into contact with water, you might want to look for one that’s made from water-resistant materials.
With that in mind, we have rounded up these highly rated, bestselling toiletry bags that will make your packing experience simple and functional.
If you already love Dagne Dover’s bags, you’ll be happy to learn that their toiletry bag offers the same level of quality and functionality as the brand’s beloved backpacks and totes. The large version of this toiletry bag (which also comes in a smaller size) is made from a water-resistant neoprene material, with an interior pocket, elastic loops to hold smaller items, and two removable mesh pouches where you can keep your razor or toothbrush separate from the rest of your toiletries.
This hanging toiletry bag helps you keep things tidy, both in your suitcase and once you’ve unpacked at your hotel or vacation rental. Inside, you can find multiple mesh and plastic zip pockets to keep your bottles secure and avoid spills. The water resistant bag also comes with a removable mirror and caddy that you can hang inside the shower for easy access to your products.
Béis is known for its chic yet efficient travel accessories, and this limited edition toiletry bag is no exception. This kit features a bag that opens flat so it’s easier to see all your things, as well as a removable valet tray to keep your jewelry or other valuables in place once you reach your destination. Plus, it has a handle that can be used to hang your bag wherever you need.
If you’re looking for something more simple and compact, consider this small toiletry bag from Away. The compact case features thoughtfully designed interior pockets to organize your travel-sized essentials. This includes a mesh pocket and a transparent pocket, both of which help to keep your things organized and protected from spilling into your travel bag.
Everlane thoughtfully designed this bag with water-resistant recycled polyester, which makes it perfect for organizing your toiletries. While it looks like a simple pouch on the outside, inside you can find five interior pockets to keep everything in place. The best part is that it allows you to roll the top back to access all your products easily.
With over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this water-resistant toiletry bag is super popular on the site. Perfect for overpackers, it boasts four roomy zippered pockets with elastic straps to hold your products in place. Best of all, it features a non-slip metal hook so you can hang it wherever you need.