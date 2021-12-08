14 Ugly Christmas Sweaters That Will Dominate Every Holiday Party

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

On par with baking cookies and trimming the tree, there are several newer traditions that have come to define the holiday season: Belting out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”; pretending not to be completely creeped out by Elf on the Shelf; and, best of all, trying to upstage your friends at an ugly Christmas sweater party.

No longer an item you’d only find hidden in your great aunt’s closet, ugly Christmas sweaters are a true harbinger of holiday cheer, signaling our collective desire to cozy up and laugh at ourselves. There’s truly no better (or tackier) way to chase away the winter blues. So if your closet is currently free of PVC garland and cringey puns, now is the time to join the masses and buy an ugly sweater of your own.

Luckily for all the last-minute shoppers out there, Amazon is flush with options that seriously level-up the gaudiness factor—we’re talking LED string lights, obscure movie references, and even a tribute to Taco Bell. We did some deep diving and rounded up some of our favorites below: the good, the bad, and the…well, you know.