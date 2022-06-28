The 10 Best Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottles for Summer Adventures

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I won’t explain why you should be drinking water every day, or why it's a good idea to use a travel mug for coffee during your morning commute. It’s my hope that life has taught you these lessons at some point. Instead, let’s look at the wild world of water bottles—specifically, insulated water bottles—that are designed to meet all your water-drinking, coffee-guzzling needs. There are a ton of options out there in all sizes, shapes, colors, and prices, so I'm here to help you stave off search fatigue as you seek out the best vacuum-insulated water bottles.

Below you’ll find ten phenomenal vacuum-insulated bottles that can seamlessly transition from your car’s cup holder to your calloused hand whether you're camping or strolling around town. These bottles will keep ice cold water flowing on the hottest of beach days, your coffee piping hot on spectacular summer mornings, and your beer fresh when you get to the end of that 2-mile day hike. These are the best vacuum-insulated water bottles to take on your summer adventures.