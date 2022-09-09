10 Soothing Virtual Meditation Experiences You Can Book on Airbnb

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whatever your feelings about meditation and mindfulness, there's a good reason to give it a shot: it can give you a whole slew of incredible benefits, from boosting brainpower to helping you manage pain, stress, or depression. If you're ready to get into the practice, there's no need to head to the mountains for a full-on silent retreat (though if you want to, that's rad). Airbnb's Online Experiences are full of meditation classes from experts all over the world. So whether you simply want to learn about another culture or learn some meditation skills that you can apply to your daily life, this is a great way to get started without making a massive commitment.

Your options here run the gamut from chanting with a Japanese monk to learning about sun salutations from experts in India, attending a laughter-focused wellness workshop to self reflection while listening to Parisian piano-playing. Whether you're interested in music, cultural rituals, or adorable sheep, there are no shortage of mindfulness classes you can take online.

Here are ten of our favorites: