7 Great Water Purifiers That'll Keep You Sipping Safely

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Whether you live somewhere known for its clean and surprisingly decent-tasting tap water (hey NYC!) or can't trust what comes out of your faucet, you can never be too careful about what you're putting in your body. To that end, a proper water filter to keep out potential toxins (or less-than-optimal flavor) is an exceedingly wise investment.
If you're looking for a simple pitcher or water bottle, or feel like splurging on an under-the-sink built-in setup, we've picked out a few of our favorite options for every type of water drinker (and budget).
Best overall water filter pitcher
Brita 10-Cup
Price: $28
Refill filter cost: $23 per 6-pack
There's a reason Brita has become shorthand for filtered water. The company dominates the market with a huge offering of setups, like this classic 10-cup pitcher that sports a handy electronic indicator to track when it's time to replace the filter. Considering one filter can reduce chlorine taste and odor, plus copper mercury, and cadmium impurities for the equivalent of 300 standard sized bottles of water, this is a workhorse worth keeping on the counter or in the fridge at all times.
Best large water filter dispenser
PUR Ultimate Dispenser
Price: $40
Refill filter cost: $21 per 3-pack
If you live in a crowded house (or just happen to over-achieve at staying hydrated), a large-format 30-cup dispenser like this option from PUR is your best bet. This slim rig is designed to sit atop most standard refrigerator shelves, has a simple pull-down tab spout, and a handy indicator light to let you know when it's time to change the filter. Plus you can rest easy knowing it's certified to reduce lead and 22 other contaminants by 99%.
Best under-sink filtration setup
Aquasana 3-Stage Flow
Price: $175
Refill filter cost: $80 per 3-pack
If you can't be bothered to refill a pitcher every day or two (or just really hate waiting for your water to drip down through the filter), you may want to look into investing in something that connects underneath your sink to automatically filter H2O straight out of the faucet. This 3-stage system from Aquasana is one of the highest rated on the market, and arguably one of the most economical (its filters last through 800 gallons of water, or roughly six months worth for an average user). That said, they are a bit tricky to install, so it may be worth enlisting a handy pal to help you out.
Best water filter pitcher if you're on a budget or have limited space
Brita Metro
Price: $20
Refill filter cost: $23 per 6-pack
Unfortunately, not all of us have the luxury of a sprawling, Ina Garten-worthy kitchen, and must make do in cramped quarters. For those of us with limited space (or limited budgets), the 5-cup Brita Meto is the ideal solution since it's fewer than five inches wide and will squeeze into a tiny fridge and takes up minimal counter space.
Coolest-looking countertop water filter carafe
Soma 6-Cup Carafe
Price: $29
Refill filter cost: $18 per 2-pack
Traditional pitcher filters are the age-old standby, but if you're the type of person who agonizes over kitchen aesthetics then this design-forward option from Soma is the the move. The sleek hourglass-esque setup has a stark white cone-shaped filter (which removes chlorine, mercury, copper, and more) that sits on the upper portion of the glass carafe, making it elegant enough to fit in seamlessly with a fancy dinner party tablescape.
Best insulated water bottle with a built-in filter
Aquasana Thermal Flask
Price: $40
Refill filter cost: $26 per 2-pack
Not only does this 17-ounce stainless steel water bottle have a built-in filter that keeps out 99% of bacteria, lead, chlorine and other contaminants before you take a sip, but it's so well insulated that it'll keep that water cold for up to 24 hours.
Best sport water bottle with a built-in filter
Brita Sport
Price: $20
Refill filter cost: $17 per 5-pack
Since you're probably too busy sweating to your pump-up playlist while working out to concern yourself with ensuring you're rehydrating with properly filtered water, this nifty squeezable 20-ounce Brita bottle does the work for you courtesy of a mini filter that removes chlorine taste (and odor), plus other impurities as you sip from it.