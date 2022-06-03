11 Waterproof Beach Accessories to Add to Your Packing List

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

You probably already have some tried and true beach gear you throw in your bag every time you head to the shore, whether it’s a bottle of SPF 45 or a couple new paperbacks. But if you really want to have a stress-free day on the sand, you need to make sure your stuff doesn’t break down the second it gets splashed with water. Trust us: Few things ruin a beach day faster than dropping your iPhone into the ocean.

That’s where these waterproof essentials come in. From practical gadgets like dry bags and phone cases to products that are solely invented to maximize fun (hello, waterproof playing cards), these 11 accessories definitely deserve a spot on your packing list this summer.