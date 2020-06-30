The Ultimate Cannabis Toolkit: Everything You Need to Smoke Flower Like a Pro

Flower & Oil Portable Vaporizer

PAX 3

Price: $200

If you love vaporizing weed, then you might look into a more established Volcano at home. But if you’re the average weed enjoyer who dabbles in all methods, a portable vaporizer that can be used to smoke real flower or straight-up concentrate is going to check all necessary boxes. Yes, this is super expensive. But it’s the only quality vaporizer that actually does all it says it does, heats the chamber in 20 seconds flat, and lasts years with proper cleaning and charging.

This may be a hot take but...I don’t recommend the $10 vape pens you buy with your CO2 cartridge at the dispensary. Besides the Vitamin E acetate debacle of 2019, you just have no idea of the quality of a pen unless you know where they sourced the raw parts of the pens themselves. It’s safer, and in most cases, tastier, to just buy your desired oil by the gram (or half gram, or even third of a gram in some shops) and invest in a vaporizer you’ll use for many sessions.