9 Great Spacious and Durable Weekend Travel Bags Under $100
From bags with pockets galore to more stylish and functional fare, find the perfect weekend travel bag to stash your stuff and suit your needs.
Before you begin lighting your pumpkin spice-scented candles, there’s still time to soak up the last bits of summer. In fact, we encourage you to squeeze in at least one more weekend getaway before fully embracing the cozy vibes ahead. The good thing about a quick trip out of town is that it can be as spontaneous as you want it to be and it doesn’t need to involve much planning or packing. All you need is a (somewhat) nearby destination and a solid travel bag. If you’re not sure about the latter, Amazon has plenty of worthwhile options to choose from. No matter what type of packer you are (heavy, light, or in between) you won’t have much trouble finding one that fits your needs.
To help you get started, we’ve tracked down some of the best options under $100. From bags with plenty of pockets to keep you hyper-organized to others that seamlessly blend both functionality and style, keep scrolling to explore your myriad options.
As the Amazon best seller label and 10,000-plus mostly positive reviews suggest, this weekender bag should be on any luggage shopper’s radar. It’s made of a water- and tear-resistant fabric that promises durability, but is also lightweight enough to easily tote with you wherever you’re headed. The reviews also rave about how spacious it is, courtesy of a large interior and a multitude of extra pockets that make staying organized on the go a bit easier.
If you’re looking for something that’s stylish and doesn’t skimp on functionality, consider this polka dot bag. It’s compact but still spacious enough to fit a couple outfits (shoes included, thanks to the bottom shoe compartment), toiletries, and small tech accessories. It also features a trolley handle that comes in handy if you’re traveling with a carry-on.
Like most everything the iconic brand makes, this Carhartt duffel bag is exceptionally sturdy and built to last, boasting both functionality and durability while still offering a classic look. It comes with a utility pouch that can be used to stash additional items you’d like to keep separate, and is easy to carry thanks to both comfort-grip haul handles and an adjustable padded shoulder strap.
This bag offers more versatility than most traditional duffels. If it ends up getting heavy (hello, overpackers!) the heavy duty blade wheels make it easy to roll over any type of terrain. Beyond its notably spacious interior, its opening is wide enough for you to get a good view of everything you brought with you and easily reach for anything in it.
A lot of duffel bags lay more on the sporty side, but that’s not the case with this one. Made with a sturdy thick canvas fabric, genuine top cowhide leather, and strong metal hardware, it boasts an elevated look that’s decidedly more stylish than its counterparts while also offering the functionality every traveler is looking for. Another great feature? It has a ton of space and various compartments to make it easy to stay organized.
If you’re looking for something more minimal, consider this one from Herschel. Its signature side footwear compartment is ideal to separate your shoes from your clothes, that way you have a more organized packing experience. Also, it features reinforced handles and a removable shoulder strap that provides a variety of carrying options.
With nearly 14,000 mostly positive reviews, you can feel good trusting this bag to get you through years of weekend getaways. It has all the pockets you’d ever need: two side pockets with zippers, another two on the front, and one zipper pocket in back. You can easily pack for a three to four days away without over stuffing it.
This foldable bag will come in handy for any impromptu adventure you may embark on during your trip. It’s perfect for toting just the daytime essentials, and can fold and store neatly inside your suitcase.
Another incredibly popular option among Amazon shoppers, this Puma bag comes with our favorite feature: a shoe compartment. You can take this one from the gym to the plane and everywhere in between. Plus It’s durable, lightweight, and incredibly spacious.