9 Great Spacious and Durable Weekend Travel Bags Under $100

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Before you begin lighting your pumpkin spice-scented candles, there’s still time to soak up the last bits of summer. In fact, we encourage you to squeeze in at least one more weekend getaway before fully embracing the cozy vibes ahead. The good thing about a quick trip out of town is that it can be as spontaneous as you want it to be and it doesn’t need to involve much planning or packing. All you need is a (somewhat) nearby destination and a solid travel bag. If you’re not sure about the latter, Amazon has plenty of worthwhile options to choose from. No matter what type of packer you are (heavy, light, or in between) you won’t have much trouble finding one that fits your needs.

To help you get started, we’ve tracked down some of the best options under $100. From bags with plenty of pockets to keep you hyper-organized to others that seamlessly blend both functionality and style, keep scrolling to explore your myriad options.

