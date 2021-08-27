The Glassware Every Wine Drinker Should Own, According to the McBride Sisters We asked Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, co-founders of the the largest Black-owned wine company in the U.S., about their go-to glassware for all occasions.

Sometimes, wine is best enjoyed from a mug. Or a Solo cup. Or straight from the bottle. But sometimes, wine is also best enjoyed from an actual wine glass. And what’s more, sometimes wine is even deserving of a particular wine glass. So, for the sake of honoring said occasions in proper form, it would help to know a thing or two about, well, glasses. Surely, you’ve got at least one friend who makes a show of chastising you for offering up a nice full-bodied red in a dinky, little white wine glass. And if you’re looking for the opportunity to put this particular friend to shame, this may very well be your moment. In the interest of curating a beginner’s guide to matching glasses to wines and vice versa, we tapped Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, co-founders of the McBride Sisters Collection, Inc., the largest Black-owned wine company in the U.S. Not only have the sisters cultivated three separate core wine brands and a full reserve collection, but they’ve also spent the past three years building up a non-profit, McBride Sisters SHE CAN Fund, dedicated to supporting Black women entrepreneurs in traditionally male-dominated fields like wine & spirits, and hospitality. Plus (yes there’s more), on the side, they’ve found time to teach a free, multi-module digital wine course intended to help make wine education more accessible and inclusive. Which is to say, there’s no one more qualified when it comes to breaking down the basics—even for novice wine drinkers. So, without further ado, these are the glassware items every wine drinker should own, according to the McBride Sisters.

Andréa’s Recs Estelle – Regal Stemware Collection “For holiday gatherings and themed events, I love choosing glassware that matches my color palette. For these moods and occasions, I look to Estelle—a fellow Black-and-women-owned brand—for a gorgeous range of hand-blown colored glasses. Estelle’s new Regal Stemware collection is offered in both muted colors and eye-popping jewel tones (we usually opt for the bold jewel tones at home). And since our mantra at the McBride Sisters is ‘Break the rules. Drink the wine,’ we always encourage people to use whatever glass makes them happy...rather than feeling forced to use the ‘white glass’ or the ‘red glass’ all the time.” Suggested Pairing: McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Riesling Fiorella Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 “The ornate, gold detailing on these Fiorella Coupe Glasses makes them a stunning addition to any tablescape, regardless of the season. And the bowl of this glass in particular is unexpectedly large, so it’s a great vessel for a generous pour––which is necessary when popping a bottle (or two) of bubbly.” Suggested Pairing: McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Wines x Grand Marnier “Grand 75” Cocktail Fabergé Crystal Champagne Flutes “There’s nothing worse than drinking an expensive bottle of Brut bubbly out of run-of-the-mill glassware. If you’re in the market for a high-quality flute (and you have a sky-is-the-limit budget), I recommend a set of vintage glasses like the Fabergé Crystal Champagne Flutes. These glasses will instantly elevate your drinking experience, and while you may have to embark on a treasure hunt to find them, you won’t be disappointed.” Suggested Pairing: McBride Sisters Black Girl Magic Sparkling Brut

