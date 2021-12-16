The Best Winter Gloves on Amazon Right Now
Say goodbye to frozen fingers this season.
Why is it that winter always seems to come out of nowhere? It happens at the same time every year, yet we all find ourselves inevitably scrambling to find weather-appropriate gear in our closets, only to find that an essential extremity-preserving item has vanished (or gone out of style) in the previous nine months.
Fortunately, whether you’re out on the slopes or just walking the streets, frigid fingers are easily avoidable with a good pair of new gloves—and Amazon has literally thousands of pairs to choose from. We decided to select a good mix for your hand-warming needs, so say goodbye to your old mittens with the hole in the thumb and level up.
Also, it goes without saying, but keep in mind that we’ve included gendered language with some of these options for sizing purposes only—they’re your hands, so go with whatever you like.
These Ozero gloves are ideal if you want to keep warm but retain full use of your hands. They’re made of wind and waterproof polyester, plus an interior thermal fleece lining. They also have a snug fit and sensitive fingertip pads, so you’ll still be able to access your smartphone while wearing them. Overall, they’re a great fit for outdoor exercise, but might be best used as a liner when temperatures drop to single digits.
These 100% polyester Carhartt gloves are about as close as you’ll get to classic winter mitts, and will work well for skiing, sledding, or snow angel-making. The tough polytex outer layer is coupled with a waterproof insert that you can wear on its own for warmer days. These particular gloves come in men’s sizes, but Carhartt has plenty of options in women’s sizes that are worth checking out, too.
If you value style as much as function, these Patelai gloves will keep you warm without compromising your chic winter outfit. They’re comfy and practical with an interior micro velvet lining, plus touchscreen tips on the index finger and thumb. They come in a variety of colors, and you can mix and match your 3-pack however you want.
Another selection for the fashion-conscious, these Alepo cashmere-lined sheepskin leather gloves will look great, feel even better, and keep the feeling in your fingers for winters to come. The leather might take a little while to break in, but once it does, you’ll have a form-fitted pair that you won’t want to take off.
For the brave folks who don’t suspend their outdoor workouts in the winter, the Under Armour 2.0 gloves are a solid option. The outer material repels rain and snow, but they still stay breathable while you get your workout in. Again, they’re just liners, so while they’ll work well for your run or bike ride, you should plan to use them as a base layer for some bulkier gloves when the bitter cold comes through.
If you’re looking for a little extra seasonal pizazz, you might like the look of these triple-layer knit gloves from Bymore. They’ll keep you warm down to 14 degrees, and they serve a variety of needs with anti-slip lining and 100% touchscreen-friendly material. They come in three different colors, and the flexible sizing is designed to fit all hands.
These Velazzio gloves are a perfect choice for budget shoppers who also like to ski. They’re breathable, moisture-wicking, and insulated enough for icy mid-winter temperatures. Overall, count on these as reliable ski gloves that you can pick up for a fraction of the cost of big-name brands.
And finally, nothing says winter like a nice pair of wool knit mittens. Fortunately, these ones come with a little more flexibility than the ones you wore when you were younger. With a convertible finger hood, you can choose to go fingerless like Llewyn Davis or mitten up like Marge Gunderson—think of it as a Choose Your Own Coen Brothers Winter Adventure. They also come in eight different colors and two sizes.