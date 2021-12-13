Bestselling Warm Winter Hats That Will Keep You Cozy All Winter Long
From classic beanies in every color to extreme cold weather options that offer excellent protection, snag your next head warmer here.
I have to confess that after four years spent living in New York, I just purchased my first ever beanie and, well, it’s been a game changer. Now I finally understand what the hype is all about and I’m here to spread the good word for people like me who are still struggling to stay warm while wandering around outside in the winter. One big reason it took me so long to give in is that I didn’t know which styles or fabrics were most effective. So, if you’re in the same boat or looking to add a fresh accessory to your winter wardrobe, we’ve tracked down the top-rated and bestselling winter hats available on Amazon right now.
From classic slouchy beanie styles to multifunctional head coverings that will go toe to toe with the extreme cold, keep scrolling to find the right one for you.
You can never go wrong with a balaclava when you’re looking for extra protection. This one is made with a knit top and artificial fleece liner to keep you extra cozy when venturing outdoors when the mercury dips. Plus, it features a visor designed to obstruct the wind and can be worn with the mask or as a hat, depending on the conditions you’re up against.
This slouchy beanie is designed with a thermal wool shell and polar fleece lining, and both are super stretchy and flexible to ensure ultimate comfort no matter what you’re doing. Even better, it comes in five different colors so you’ll have no trouble finding one that matches your style.
This top-notch hat from Carhartt boasts an acrylic knit fabric on the exterior and a soft polyester sherpa lining, and it’s stretchy enough to fit most head sizes. One of the most satisfied reviewers wrote, “I avoid touques as they ride up the head leaving my ears exposed after some movement. This Carhartt Akron hat eliminates that issue. I get many compliments on the look as well.”
If you’re looking for something that can protect you well in extremely cold conditions, this one from Mysuntown is a great option. Designed with artificial fur and an insulated multilayer polyester shell, it forms a waterproof and breathable structure that offers long-lasting warmth in even the most frigid temperatures. It also boasts multifunctional features like a removable face mask and ear flaps that can be tied back.
With over 10,000 mostly positive reviews, this beanie boasts a breathable and lightweight fit that gives you just the right amount of warmth without causing you to overheat. “I got this beanie for Christmas and I love it! It fits my big head with my thick hair. It’s warm and so comfortable, I forget I have it on,” said one enthusiastic reviewer.
This budget-friendly option is a versatile accessory that will be your loyal companion all winter long. In addition to being super comfortable, it comes in more than 20 color options so you can pick the one that best matches your style. “I’m out on the water racing sailboats when it’s cold and windy, moving my head around a lot, and it’s not slipping off my head, doesn’t itch, and keeps my ears nice and warm,” wrote one pleased purchaser.