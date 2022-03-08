10 Women-Led Brands on Our Radar Right Now

As more and more brands flood the marketplace, consumers are becoming more intentional about the products they buy and companies they support. Just as important as price, quality, and availability is the ethos of a business.

It should come as no surprise, then, that women-led brands are top of mind—especially during Women’s History Month. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, as of 2019, an estimated 231 million women worldwide consider themselves entrepreneurs, and 21 female-founded unicorns (valued over $1 billion) were minted just last year. From food to home goods to fashion to fitness, female voices are making themselves heard in every category—and consumers are doing way more than just listening.

Want to learn more? Below are just ten of the women-led businesses on our radar that you can shop right now.